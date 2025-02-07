Prince Louis Is "Showing Great Promise" With Hobby That Follows in Mom Kate's Footsteps

Prince Louis might be the Royal Family's resident jokester, but it turns out the 6-year-old has a hidden talent—and it certainly runs in the family. Mom Princess Kate posted a new photo of herself posing in the woods for World Cancer Day, and the snapshot was taken by none other than little Louis.

With excellent composition and beautiful winter lighting, you'd never know the picture was taken by a 6-year-old child. In fact, one royal expert praised Louis for his budding photography talent on the Feb. 6 episode of the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden called Prince Louis "a very promising young lad" while discussing the photo, which featured the Princess of Wales bundled up in a long coat, mittens and cap while standing on top of a fallen tree.

"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the Instagram post read, signed with Catherine's first initial, "C." The princess added "#WorldCancerDay 📸 Prince Louis" at the end of the post.

Princess Kate World Cancer Day post A photo posted by on

Princess Kate, seen at a 2019 photography workshop, has been interested in the hobby ever since her pre-royal days. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eden said it was "very sweet" that Louis had taken the photo of his mom and that the "tables had turned slightly" since Kate typically takes the official photos that are released of her family.

"I thought it was very good, certainly showing great promise," the journalist continued. Princess Kate's Instagram followers agreed, like one who commented on the post, "The apple 🍏 doesn''t fall far from the tree 🌲. Prince Louis gets it from his momma! 📸👏🏻."

Although the Princess of Wales has long held an interest in photography and even serves as patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Mail on Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths pointed out that Prince William once took photos of his mother, too.

She added that Prince Louis's new talent could be especially useful in the future. "It would be good for Louis to train up actually, because we know that Catherine and William both don't really like press photographers getting too involved in the family," Griffiths said. "He could take photos for the rest of their family life."