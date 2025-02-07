Prince Louis Is "Showing Great Promise" With Hobby That Follows in Mom Kate's Footsteps
Like mother, like son.
Prince Louis might be the Royal Family's resident jokester, but it turns out the 6-year-old has a hidden talent—and it certainly runs in the family. Mom Princess Kate posted a new photo of herself posing in the woods for World Cancer Day, and the snapshot was taken by none other than little Louis.
With excellent composition and beautiful winter lighting, you'd never know the picture was taken by a 6-year-old child. In fact, one royal expert praised Louis for his budding photography talent on the Feb. 6 episode of the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast.
Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden called Prince Louis "a very promising young lad" while discussing the photo, which featured the Princess of Wales bundled up in a long coat, mittens and cap while standing on top of a fallen tree.
"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the Instagram post read, signed with Catherine's first initial, "C." The princess added "#WorldCancerDay 📸 Prince Louis" at the end of the post.
Princess Kate World Cancer Day post
A photo posted by on
Eden said it was "very sweet" that Louis had taken the photo of his mom and that the "tables had turned slightly" since Kate typically takes the official photos that are released of her family.
"I thought it was very good, certainly showing great promise," the journalist continued. Princess Kate's Instagram followers agreed, like one who commented on the post, "The apple 🍏 doesn''t fall far from the tree 🌲. Prince Louis gets it from his momma! 📸👏🏻."
Although the Princess of Wales has long held an interest in photography and even serves as patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Mail on Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths pointed out that Prince William once took photos of his mother, too.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
She added that Prince Louis's new talent could be especially useful in the future. "It would be good for Louis to train up actually, because we know that Catherine and William both don't really like press photographers getting too involved in the family," Griffiths said. "He could take photos for the rest of their family life."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
32 Celebrities Who Got to Meet the British Royal Family
From Marilyn Monroe to Miley Cyrus.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Don't Leave for Vacation Without These 23 Nordstrom Essentials
From breezy dresses to strappy sandals, these sale finds belong in your suitcase.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Jacket Is the Shortcut to London Cool-Girl Style
The countryside collab won't be around for long.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Princess Anne Follows in Kate Middleton's Footsteps With Emotional Hospital Visit
"Sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here," the Princess Royal admitted.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Made a Heartbreaking Admission About His Childhood to Princess Kate After She Explained a Very Normal Activity
A new royal book reveals a "poignant" interaction between the couple.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are Careful for Charlotte and Louis Not to Feel Like "Spares"
Royal expert Phil Dampier says the royals see Prince George as "first among equals."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William are "Keen Not to Make Life Difficult" for Other Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis's School
The royals try to keep it low-key when visiting Lambrook School.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Anna Wintour Set the Record Straight on a Possible Kate Middleton 'Vogue' Cover During Buckingham Palace Visit
That's all.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Louis Once Gave Grandma Carole Middleton the Naughtiest (and Most Hilarious) Comeback During a Beach Vacation
Can't stop, won't stop.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Kate Jumped Into Her Role as School Chaperone Like Any Other Mom
"We’ll never have another school trip like that, will we?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Re-Embracing Her Pantsuit Era—and Here’s Why
The Princess of Wales brought back a hotly-debated look for a museum visit.
By Kristin Contino Published