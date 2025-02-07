Prince Louis Is "Showing Great Promise" With Hobby That Follows in Mom Kate's Footsteps

Like mother, like son.

A photo of Prince Louis wearing a navy coat and black watch plaid tie holding a toy smiling on Christmas Day 2024 next to a picture of Princess Kate wearing a navy coat and red scarf holding a camera and waving on a porch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Prince Louis might be the Royal Family's resident jokester, but it turns out the 6-year-old has a hidden talent—and it certainly runs in the family. Mom Princess Kate posted a new photo of herself posing in the woods for World Cancer Day, and the snapshot was taken by none other than little Louis.

With excellent composition and beautiful winter lighting, you'd never know the picture was taken by a 6-year-old child. In fact, one royal expert praised Louis for his budding photography talent on the Feb. 6 episode of the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden called Prince Louis "a very promising young lad" while discussing the photo, which featured the Princess of Wales bundled up in a long coat, mittens and cap while standing on top of a fallen tree.

"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the Instagram post read, signed with Catherine's first initial, "C." The princess added "#WorldCancerDay 📸 Prince Louis" at the end of the post.

Princess Kate World Cancer Day post

A photo posted by on

Kate Middleton wearing a paisley short sleeve dress leaning forward and holding a camera while smiling

Princess Kate, seen at a 2019 photography workshop, has been interested in the hobby ever since her pre-royal days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eden said it was "very sweet" that Louis had taken the photo of his mom and that the "tables had turned slightly" since Kate typically takes the official photos that are released of her family.

"I thought it was very good, certainly showing great promise," the journalist continued. Princess Kate's Instagram followers agreed, like one who commented on the post, "The apple 🍏 doesn''t fall far from the tree 🌲. Prince Louis gets it from his momma! 📸👏🏻."

Although the Princess of Wales has long held an interest in photography and even serves as patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Mail on Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths pointed out that Prince William once took photos of his mother, too.

She added that Prince Louis's new talent could be especially useful in the future. "It would be good for Louis to train up actually, because we know that Catherine and William both don't really like press photographers getting too involved in the family," Griffiths said. "He could take photos for the rest of their family life."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸