Prince Louis Once Gave Grandma Carole Middleton the Naughtiest (and Most Hilarious) Comeback During a Beach Vacation
Can't stop, won't stop.
Prince Louis has won hearts with his funny faces and sugar-fueled behavior at royal events over the years, and as one royal expert pointed out, he's even more spirited behind the scenes.
The 6-year-old son of Prince William and Princess Kate is "a cheeky monkey—a typical third child,” as one friend of the family told People in 2022. And while he's living his best youngest child life during public events, he's apparently even cheekier behind the scenes.
Royal editor Rebecca English told a hilarious story about Prince Louis on the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast, sharing that the Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton are "hands-on grandparents" who take Louis and his sister Charlotte, 9, and brother George, 11, "out for walks, the farm park, the seaside."
During one such beach vacation, English said that a friend of writer Sophia Money-Coutts happened to be in Mustique, where the Middletons often escape to for holidays. While enjoying the beach, the vacationer overheard little Louis giving his grandma quite the snappy comeback.
In a recent piece for the Daily Mail, Money-Coutts shared, "One friend of mine staying on the same Caribbean island a couple of years ago talked of seeing Carole, in her role as Mary Poppins, trying to cajole a small Prince Louis out of the sea. ‘Go away,’ he cheekily responded, ‘you’re old!’"
After English shared the story on "Royal Confidential," host Jo Elvin and panelist Richard Eden burst out laughing, with English adding, "it's a sweetly Louis thing to say." Elvin then repeated Prince Louis's retort, quipping, "That is a dis that a grandma just has to take on the chin."
Hilariously, Eden pointed out that part of the allure of Mustique "is that it's a private island and people won't report back what you say." In this case, however, what happens in the Caribbean didn't seem to stay there.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Naughty remarks aside, Carole, who celebrated her 70th birthday on Jan. 31, has been praised for not only supporting her daughter, but for providing her grandkids and Prince William a "traditional family" setting outside of palace walls.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
How Princess Kate Jumped Into Her Role as School Chaperone Like Any Other Mom
"We’ll never have another school trip like that, will we?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sophie Thatcher’s ‘Companion’ Costumes Were Inspired by French Girl Fashion and Trad Wife Aesthetics
The film’s creative team breaks down turning the star’s robot character into the “perfect girlfriend.”
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Like a Living Doll at Marc Jacobs's Show
Viral elf shoes included.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kensington Palace Releases Stunning New Photo of Kate Middleton Taken by Her Son Prince Louis
The beautiful picture was captured by the 6-year-old in honor of World Cancer Day.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Louis Clearly Takes After One Royal Family Relative More Than the Others
The little prince bears a striking resemblance to one of the men in the family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Was Spotted Touring a London School, Fueling Speculation That Prince George Won’t Go to Eton After All
Kate's cancer battle might have changed her perspective on where George should go to school, a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Want" Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Share This Passion He Has in Common With Prince George
Future kings club.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's Nanny "Is Banned" From Using
It's not what you might expect.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published