Prince Louis Once Gave Grandma Carole Middleton the Naughtiest (and Most Hilarious) Comeback During a Beach Vacation

Prince Louis has won hearts with his funny faces and sugar-fueled behavior at royal events over the years, and as one royal expert pointed out, he's even more spirited behind the scenes.

The 6-year-old son of Prince William and Princess Kate is "a cheeky monkey—a typical third child,” as one friend of the family told People in 2022. And while he's living his best youngest child life during public events, he's apparently even cheekier behind the scenes.

Royal editor Rebecca English told a hilarious story about Prince Louis on the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast, sharing that the Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton are "hands-on grandparents" who take Louis and his sister Charlotte, 9, and brother George, 11, "out for walks, the farm park, the seaside."

During one such beach vacation, English said that a friend of writer Sophia Money-Coutts happened to be in Mustique, where the Middletons often escape to for holidays. While enjoying the beach, the vacationer overheard little Louis giving his grandma quite the snappy comeback.

Prince Louis, seen during Trooping the Colour 2024, is known for his cheeky facial expressions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton is seen during a July 2024 Wimbledon match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent piece for the Daily Mail, Money-Coutts shared, "One friend of mine staying on the same Caribbean island a couple of years ago talked of seeing Carole, in her role as Mary Poppins, trying to cajole a small Prince Louis out of the sea. ‘Go away,’ he cheekily responded, ‘you’re old!’"

After English shared the story on "Royal Confidential," host Jo Elvin and panelist Richard Eden burst out laughing, with English adding, "it's a sweetly Louis thing to say." Elvin then repeated Prince Louis's retort, quipping, "That is a dis that a grandma just has to take on the chin."

Hilariously, Eden pointed out that part of the allure of Mustique "is that it's a private island and people won't report back what you say." In this case, however, what happens in the Caribbean didn't seem to stay there.

Naughty remarks aside, Carole, who celebrated her 70th birthday on Jan. 31, has been praised for not only supporting her daughter, but for providing her grandkids and Prince William a "traditional family" setting outside of palace walls.