Princess Beatrice's Friend Opens Up On The Royal's "Modern" Blended Family That's Broken Past Royal "Rules"

Not so long ago, marrying a divorcé was unheard of in the Royal Family—just look at Princess Margaret and her doomed relationship with Group Captain Peter Townsend. But times have changed, and Princess Beatrice is one royal who is embracing her role as both a mom and stepmom. Speaking to Hello!, Beatrice's friend Juliet Angus—one of the new stars of The Real Housewives of London—shared that the princess and husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi have broken royal tradition to build their own "modern" family.

"They’re the sweetest and they’re adorable," Angus said. "I see them at Glastonbury and at dinner parties, and I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are."

Mapelli Mozzi shares a 9-year-old son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, with his ex, Dara Huang, while Edo and Beatrice have two daughters, Sienna, 3, and 7-month-old Athena. "I love that they’re a blended family—rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore," Angus continued.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took all three kids, including their infant daughter, Athena, for a rare public outing to watch the Lionesses' victory parade in London this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple brought Wolfie to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple married in a secret, scaled-down ceremony in 2020 after their original wedding plans had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first child together, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021.

The toddler—who is turning 4 in September—and little sister Athena are still very young, so they haven't attended official royal events just yet. But Wolfie has joined his dad and stepmom at Princess Kate's annual carol concert and during the walk to church with the Royal Family on Christmas Day, showing he's been warmly welcomed into the family fold.

And in July, the couple brought Athena in public for the first time, holding her in a baby carrier as they watched the Euros victory parade for England's female soccer team, the Lionesses, with Sienna and Wolfie.

Reflecting on his role as a dad of three, Edo wrote a sweet message on Instagram after Athena's birth. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie," he posted. "These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖."

