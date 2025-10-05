Today in "royals—they're just like us" moments, Prince William recently admitted to loving a classic low-brow comedy film.

The Prince of Wales recently sat down with Eugene Levy for a chat on the Oct. 3 episode of the actor's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler and the discussion the pair had was one of the most candid interviews William has ever done.

And one of the candid admissions the royal made on the during the episode, titled “Living the Royal Life in the U.K.," was about his love (or, at very least former love) for the movie that brought the world one of Levy's most iconic performances: American Pie.

For anyone unfamiliar, the American Pie franchise is a series of raunchy sex comedies released in the late 1990s and early 2000s. And anyone unfamiliar with the comedy franchise is clearly not in William's age bracket because, as the royal pointed out while confessing his status as a fan of the films, they were pretty unavoidable for anyone who was in their teens or early twenties around the time of their original release.

"I heard you were in town, so I thought, why not get you over here? I was a big fan of your earlier films, Eugene, all the American Pies," Will joked at the beginning of the conversation, per People.

To be fair, William was a 17-year-old boy when the first American Pie movie was released in 1999, placing him firmly in the comedy's target demographic.

"I’m afraid I was, I was of that generation," the 43-year-old father of three said of his American Pie fandom days.

Proving his interview chops, Levy did not just let this drop without a followup question, asking William who watched the American Pie movie with him back in the day.

"Lots of my friends," William said, without calling out any specific fellow fans by name.

Levy, for his part, was not at all surprised by the fact that William was a fan of the American Pie movies. During an interview with USA Today's Ralphie Aversa while promoting Season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler, the subject of the royal's love for the movie came up, giving Levy a chance to respond without the pressure of a direct royal audience.

"He did mention American Pie that he had seen, which was interesting and yet not surprising," the actor said, citing the fact that William was a teenager at the time the movie came out as the main reason news he was a fan wasn't a surprise.

"Of course, he would have wanted to see American Pie. That's not shocking," Levy said. "It would have been shocking if he had no interest in seeing it whatsoever."

The fact that William predictably watched the American Pie movies just like most other teenage boys at the time fit perfectly with Levy's overall impression of the royal as an incredibly normal and grounded person.

"I have to say, I was taken aback by how at ease he made me feel," Levy said of his impression of of William after their chat. "He's really a terrific, terrific gentleman, really smart, [with a] great sense of humor."

And, if it weren't already clear, that's definitely a compliment—the actor went on to praise Will's "regular guy" vibes, especially for a future world leader.

"He's just a regular guy," Levy added. "I mean, he just struck me as being so down-to-earth that it just bodes well for the future of the monarchy. I think."