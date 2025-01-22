Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Has Become "More Open" After Her Cancer Battle
"They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before."
Through what's been a challenging year for the royal family, Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship has taken center stage, and according to royal sources, they've only come out of 2024 stronger.
A palace source tells People that the couple is "more open" now following Kate's battle with cancer, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales "talk about their relationship together" and are showing a different side to their traditionally private partnership.
When William called his "dreadful" 2024 "probably the hardest year in my life," he wasn't exaggerating. With both Kate and King Charles facing cancer battles, the future king had to navigate some seriously rough waters. The princess announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, just a month after King Charles revealed his own health news. In January 2025, the Princess of Wales—who paid a personal visit to the hospital where she was treated—announced that she was officially in remission.
While Kate and William have never been big on PDA, they showed a more personal side of their relationship in an emotional September 2024 video announcing that the princess had completed chemotherapy treatment. The royal couple hugged and even kissed in the video (to Princess Charlotte's apparent dismay).
“Here we see a little of that love expressed physically in a way that is as unexpected as it is unfamiliar,” the Daily Mail's Sarah Vine wrote at the time, pointing out that William and Kate were “presenting themselves not only as royals, parents—but also as sweethearts.”
Despite a difficult year that saw Princess Kate mostly staying at home to recover (with a few royal appearances in the summer and fall), the Prince of Wales carried out royal engagements and looked after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. To mark his wife being in remission, William kicked off the new year—and broke royal birthday tradition—with a special message he penned honoring her 43rd birthday.
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you… We love you," he wrote on Instagram alongside a new black-and-white photo of the Princess of Wales.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love," Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told People, adding, "They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before."
Royal biographer Robert Hardman previously told Marie Claire that when it comes to the Royal Family in 2025, "I'm sure everyone just hopes that it will be a year of resetting." He added that while Princess Kate will take on additional duties, that fans shouldn't expect her to jump right back in to regular royal work. "They've made a conscious decision that they're going to be a hands-on family," he said of the Waleses.
However, the princess wrote in her Jan. 14 Instagram post that she was hopeful for fresh beginnings. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she captioned her post. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."
As one insider put it to People, "She has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward." With Kate's statement about "a fulfilling year ahead," it seems the royal couple is ready to write their next chapter.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I Swapped My Claw Clip for This Rich Girl Accessory and My Hair Looks So Effortlessly Chic
You can also find options for under $10.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Queen Camilla Jokes Her Grandkids Are "Regular Visitors" to the Emergency Room During Hospital Visit
"My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?'"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Just Made an Impromptu Trip to Monaco Without Kate Middleton for an Unexpected Reason
The Prince of Wales jetted off to Monaco after completing a solo engagement in London.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Will Reportedly Join "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie for a Glittering 60th Birthday Bash
A milestone year calls for an epic party.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Wanted Harry and William to "Experiment" With Food Like Burgers Despite Prince Charles's "Disdain"
Eating outside the palace "didn't really sit that comfortably" with the now-King.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Could Become First Princess of Wales in 115 Years to Be Given This Important Royal Role
King Charles might bestow a huge responsibility on Princess Kate in 2025.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Duchess Sophie Channels Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Her 60th Birthday Portrait With Some Royal Fashion Staples
The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for designers favored by other members of the Royal Family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Took a Vacation Skiing in the Alps with Prince William and Their Kids Amid Her Cancer Recovery
"They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn't recognize them."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Kate Middleton Was Spotted Touring a London School, Fueling Speculation That Prince George Won’t Go to Eton After All
Kate's cancer battle might have changed her perspective on where George should go to school, a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Kate Middleton Made a Secret, “Under the Radar” Hospital Visit to Thank Nurses and Doctors for Supporting Her During Her Cancer Battle
Kate made a "strictly private" visit in December o personally deliver gifts to the people involved in her treatment.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published