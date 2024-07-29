Prince William Was "Concerned" About Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana's Jewelry at Royal Wedding
The prince reportedly tried to interfere with his brother's wedding day.
Rumors have long swirled that Prince William is not a fan of Meghan Markle, despite the fact she's married to his brother. Now, a new biography has suggested William tried to stop Meghan wearing any of Princess Diana's jewelry at her wedding to Prince Harry.
In new book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, serialized by the Daily Mail, royal expert Robert Jobson claimed William tried to put his foot down about his mother's jewelry collection. "I have been told that, still concerned about the [romantic] match, he'd sought assurances from the Queen that Harry's bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana's jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it," Jobson wrote.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Luckily, the beautiful wedding wasn't spoiled by any potential behind-the-scenes drama. However, reports suggested Meghan had wanted to wear the Spencer tiara, which Princess Diana had worn at her nuptials. Queen Elizabeth reportedly denied the request, and loaned Meghan Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara instead.
While the Duchess of Sussex didn't wear any of her late mother-in-law's jewelry at the ceremony, she paid tribute to Princess Diana at the wedding reception. Meghan was photographed wearing Diana's eye-catching aquamarine ring when she traveled to Frogmore House after the wedding ceremony. She has since re-worn Princess Diana's aquamarine ring on numerous occasions, suggesting it's a favorite of the Duchess of Sussex.
Unfortunately, the tension between Prince William and Prince Harry only seemed to escalate after the royal wedding. "Despite sharp digs and thin skins on both sides, the wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success," Jobson wrote. "In public, the Royal Family were all smiles, though privately they were at daggers drawn."
In his new book, Jobson also explores how the royal family rift developed after Harry started dating the former Suits actor. And according to the royal expert, it was Meghan who first highlighted that Harry was allegedly treated quite different from his brother.
"I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was surprised how lavishly Harry's brother was living compared to where they were living," a source reportedly told Jobson. "It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the couples."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
