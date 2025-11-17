Prince William Is "Just Dying to Clean House" When He Becomes King and Could Make Several "Sweeping Changes," Says Royal Expert
The Prince of Wales reportedly wants to "avoid any further Andrew-like situations in the future."
As the heir apparent, Prince William already has some influence within the Royal Family. Following King Charles's cancer diagnosis in 2024, the Prince of Wales was required to take the lead, becoming more of a figurehead for the monarchy. And when he does eventually become king, William will likely make some major changes, according to a royal expert.
Former Vanity Fair editor and royal biographer Tina Brown discussed Prince William during an appearance on The New York Times's podcast, "The Interview" (via the Daily Beast). Referencing Prince William's opinions on the ex-Prince Andrew scandal, Brown explained, "I think he's just dying to clean house, actually."
As for what changes the Prince of Wales might make when he becomes king, Brown shared, "Some of the palaces probably have to be turned over to the public. I mean, how much over housing do you need in that family?"
Reporting on Brown's interview, the Daily Beast shared that the expert commented on "the sweeping changes that Prince William" might "implement when he takes the throne." Per the outlet, Brown "expects serious reform to avoid any further Andrew-like situations in the future."
It was recently alleged that Prince William was the driving force behind Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's demotion. A source previously told the Daily Beast, "Charles has been trying and failing to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge for the past three years." They continued, "William did it in two weeks. William is king in all but name now."
According to the outlet, Prince William was allegedly aware that the Royal Family shouldn't protect his disgraced uncle any longer. "William has long grasped that the monarchy has been held hostage by Andrew's scandal and knew a ransom would have to be paid," the publication reported.
It appears as though the Prince of Wales is more than ready to make tough decisions when he becomes king.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.