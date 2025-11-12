Prince William Is Preparing for Kingship With a "Strong Personal Core" and Dignified Values, Says Royal Source

As Prince William wraps up a busy period of traveling for the Earthshot Prize and attending Remembrance events, palace sources are reflecting on how the Prince of Wales is preparing for his life as King. The Prince of Wales, who joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a VJ Day reception on Tuesday, November 11, showed the public a glimpse of the future as he knelt down and held hands with World War II veterans.

"William has a strong personal core," a royal source told People in this week's issue. Displaying a warm, hands-on touch during the VJ Day event, the Prince of Wales showed the type of monarch he wants to become. It's a leader the royal insider says is focused on values "such as constancy, consistency, steadiness and a safe place for the country to reach out to."

The Prince of Wales, who returned from Rio de Janeiro just in time for the Royal Family's Remembrance events, attended the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony as well as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30. The events left the prince "with a renewed sense of optimism about what Earthshot can deliver," an insider told People.

The Prince of Wales is pictured meeting veterans at a VJ Day reception on November 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William is pictured on Remembrance Sunday 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We’re seeing the impact Earthshot finalists are delivering," the source continued. "The momentum is really feeling unstoppable."

Although Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin wasn't able to fly to Brazil because of his participation in Dancing With The Stars, Prince William made sure to appear in a special cameo during the episode to support his friend. The Prince of Wales showed off his down-to-earth side in the clip, joking with Irwin and pro dancer Witney Carson.

And even though the Prince of Wales often shows off his sense of humor, when it comes to protecting his family and the monarchy, he draws a hard line. Speaking of the scandal surrounding the former Prince Andrew, palace insiders said that the Prince of Wales was integral in pushing the decision to strip his uncle's titles.

"There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache," one source told the magazine. Another source confirmed that William "would want it dealt with as quickly as possible" when it came to removing Andrew's titles.

