Princess Kate Goes Green In a New Summer Suit For Early Years Passion Project
The royal switched up her style with a double-breasted jacket.
Princess Kate is interrupting her summer vacation with an important message—and a new trouser suit. On Wednesday, August 6, the Princess of Wales released a new initiative with the Royal Foundation's Centre For Early Childhood, and in a behind-the-scenes Reel and photos from the project, she debuted a fresh emerald green outfit by Veronica Beard.
Although she's enjoying the summer break with Prince William and their three kids at the moment, the princess launched a series of animated films aimed at early childhood professionals on Wednesday. In a statement, the Princess of Wales said that the videos "showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children," and Kensington Palace released photos of Kate meeting with the team behind the films.
In the pictures, the Princess of Wales wears a past-season green shade of Veronica Beard's Kona Dickey Jacket. The slightly cropped, double-breasted blazer is a departure from the royal's usual suit silhouette, and she paired the jacket with the brand's Marbeau wide-legged trousers.
A photo posted by on
It's a 2025 update of a familiar look for the princess, who has worn similar single-breasted green suits in the past—including a jewel-toned Burberry blazer and matching pants and an olive Victoria Beckham suit.
She accessorized with her Cartier Trinity mixed metal earrings, wearing her hair down in soft waves for the meeting.
In a statement, Kate called the years between birth and age five a "golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness." It's her hope that the new animated films "raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world."
Shop Similar
