Princess Kate’s Latest “Adventurous” Grandma Hobby Revealed
“It's such an amazing skill,” the Princess of Wales said.
Between her royal duties and being a hands-on mom, it's hard to believe she has time for hobbies, but Princess Kate has plenty of ways to spend her free time. From piano playing to gardening, beekeeping to cold-water swimming, the princess will try just about anything. Lately, she’s emphasized how creativity has helped her through tough times, and on a recent trip to Wales she revealed that she once tried a very creative “grandma hobby.”
While visiting Hiut Denim in Wales to learn about their textile process, the Princess of Wales tried cutting a pair of organic jeans and said “I love making things.” The princess was attempting to make a pair of jeans for her husband, Prince William, and a pair of jeans for herself. She shared that she felt she “would really enjoy making denims,” before admitting this was not her first time making or sewing clothing.
“The most adventurous I got was making a pair of pajamas,” she told the staff at Hiut, before admitting “I don’t know where they have gone now.” While the princess may not turn into a fashion designer or master seamstress anytime soon, it is interesting to imagine her staying up late stitching a pair of pajamas.
Sewing isn’t her first attempt at a “grandma hobby” with a fashion twist. On a 2020 visit to a community center in Bradford, Princess Kate revealed she learned how to knit when Prince George was a baby. “I tried knitting when I first had George,” she told a group of volunteers who were showing off their knitting skills. “I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it just splattered,” the princess admitted, before adding “it's such an amazing skill.”
Along with knitting and sewing, Princess Kate has been known to enjoy jam and chutney making, coloring for relaxation, card games, and antiquing, proving that she is grandma-hobby obsessed, just like the rest of us.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.