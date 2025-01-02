Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have a More Normal 2025 in Store—and Could Get "Spoiled" a Bit, Too

After both their mother and grandfather were diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, it's safe to say that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't necessarily have the most upbeat year (minus meeting Taylor Swift, of course). But 2025 is here, and for the Wales children, it'll hopefully be filled with more opportunities to connect with family and get back to normal.

George, Louis and Charlotte delighted fans with their appearances (and hijinks) at Princess Kate's carol concert and the traditional Royal Family Christmas Day church walk in December, both signs that the Wales family was returning to routine after the princess finished chemotherapy in September.

Now that the Princess of Wales is easing back into royal duties, it seems that the kids might expect some "treats" this year. Royal author Ingrid Seward recently told Hello! that the Prince and Princess of Wales will likely want to take their kids on a few vacations after a difficult 2024.

"I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year," she told the outlet.

"Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," she added.

George, Charlotte and Louis interacted with fans—and received plenty of gifts—on Christmas Day.

However, royal fans shouldn't expect to see the kids increase their public appearances in 2025, per Seward. "Like many famous parents, they are cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age. They know they must produce the children at certain times, but I think they very much keep them under wraps the rest of the time."

Speaking to Marie Claire, royal biographer Robert Hardman agrees. "I don't think we're going to see them in any way being shunted into the public eye more than is reasonably expected," he says.

"We might see them at Easter at church, we'd expect to see them at The King's birthday parade in June, and after that really, if there's one of those sort of big charity events like Kate's carol concert," he tells Marie Claire. "I think there's definitely a view that they're not—we the public should not expect to see them any more than sort of official royal family gatherings."

However, the Making of a King author notes that the Wales children could potentially make an appearance during the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, even if a full-family balcony appearance might not be in the cards. "That's a sort of moment where you do get street parties and big international events, so we might see them," he shares.