Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have a More Normal 2025 in Store—and Could Get "Spoiled" a Bit, Too
Sounds like the Wales kids might be in for some fun this year.
After both their mother and grandfather were diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, it's safe to say that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't necessarily have the most upbeat year (minus meeting Taylor Swift, of course). But 2025 is here, and for the Wales children, it'll hopefully be filled with more opportunities to connect with family and get back to normal.
George, Louis and Charlotte delighted fans with their appearances (and hijinks) at Princess Kate's carol concert and the traditional Royal Family Christmas Day church walk in December, both signs that the Wales family was returning to routine after the princess finished chemotherapy in September.
Now that the Princess of Wales is easing back into royal duties, it seems that the kids might expect some "treats" this year. Royal author Ingrid Seward recently told Hello! that the Prince and Princess of Wales will likely want to take their kids on a few vacations after a difficult 2024.
"I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year," she told the outlet.
"Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," she added.
However, royal fans shouldn't expect to see the kids increase their public appearances in 2025, per Seward. "Like many famous parents, they are cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age. They know they must produce the children at certain times, but I think they very much keep them under wraps the rest of the time."
Speaking to Marie Claire, royal biographer Robert Hardman agrees. "I don't think we're going to see them in any way being shunted into the public eye more than is reasonably expected," he says.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"We might see them at Easter at church, we'd expect to see them at The King's birthday parade in June, and after that really, if there's one of those sort of big charity events like Kate's carol concert," he tells Marie Claire. "I think there's definitely a view that they're not—we the public should not expect to see them any more than sort of official royal family gatherings."
However, the Making of a King author notes that the Wales children could potentially make an appearance during the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, even if a full-family balcony appearance might not be in the cards. "That's a sort of moment where you do get street parties and big international events, so we might see them," he shares.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Diana's Brother Accused of “Cruel and Inexplicable” Dumping of His Wife "by Text Message"
Charles Spencer is disputing his former's wife's story about how he ended his marriage.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 2025 Golden Globes Are Just Days Away—Here's Everything to Know About the Ceremony Including How to Watch
Awards season has officially begun!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meghan Markle Makes Farm-to-Table Fashion a Thing And We're Here For It
The Duchess of Sussex delivers serious spring style inspo in her new Netflix series.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Former Prisoner Recalls Life-Changing Meeting With "Amazing" Princess Kate: "Saw Me as an Equal"
Francesca Fattore shared the "one thing that surprised" her about the Princess of Wales in a new interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George
"Take her!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Louis' Hilarious Christmas Day Hijinks Had the Entire Crowd at Sandringham Laughing
Kate and William's youngest son never misses an opportunity to cause chaos.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Overcame a "Very Frightening" Year Due to Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis
"They're bound by the situation they're in."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Her Siblings Reunited Over the Holidays so Their Children Could "Spend Time Together"
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis remain close to their cousins, Princess Kate's brother has revealed.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Subtle Sign Proving That Princess Charlotte "Idolizes" Her Mom Princess Kate
"There is something very endearing about it," an expert shared.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton "Leaned on" Two Family Members "Very Hard" During Her "Darkest Days," Says Royal Expert
"They have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024
From those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories to Norway's shocking rape allegations.
By Amy Mackelden Published