Princess Charlotte Had a Hilariously Relatable Reaction to Her Parents Kissing in New Cancer Update Video
The 9-year-old royal doesn't seem to be a fan of parental PDA.
Royal kids...just like us.
Kate Middleton released an intensely personal video announcing she'd completed chemotherapy on Monday, Sept. 9, but along with being moved by her cancer battle, fans couldn't help but notice one sweetly relatable moment in the clip.
The Wales family is playing on a beach in one scene when Prince William leans over to give his wife a kiss — much to Princess Charlotte's dismay.
The 9-year-old princess makes a hilarious face after her dad plants a peck on the Princess of Wales, opening her mouth in shock while little brother Prince Louis kneels in the sand nearby.
Princess Charlotte Reacts to Her Parents Kissing
"Lol Princess Charlotte is every kid when they see their parents kissing lol she is too funny," one royal watcher wrote on X.
"Princess Charlotte : "REALLY PAPA?!" 😂💜" a second fan captioned a photo and video showcasing the royal's shocked reaction.
A third fan joked on X that "Princess Charlotte's face is a whole vibe," adding, "So embarrassing mum and dad!"
"Embarrassing" parental moments aside, the video showcased a personal side of the Wales family that royal watchers don't often get to see, giving fans a look at the family playing in the woods and even taking part in a game of cards with Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
One royal expert told Us Weekly that this more intimate approach to social media was proof the couple will "make their own rules."
"I think it’s unique and deeply touching," British commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication, adding "to actually show closeness" was "an exception" to the typical royal rules.
"It reminds me of the Queen’s comment: ‘Well, protocol is rubbish,'" he continued.
As for Princess Charlotte, maybe she'd prefer a bit more protocol when it comes to PDA.
