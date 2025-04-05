Prince William Is "Making the Most" of His "Second Chance at Life" With Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales is planning some seriously romantic gestures, according to a source.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning on making many more joint appearances throughout 2025, and they're set to become a "power duo" on the international stage, according to royal experts. Now, a new report has suggested that Prince William isn't taking anything for granted when it comes to his wife, Princess Kate.
In early 2024, the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the world, and months of chemotherapy ensued. At the start of 2025, Princess Kate returned to the spotlight, and began undertaking more official royal engagements following a clean bill of health.
Discussing the Prince and Princess of Wales's relationship, a source told Closer (via The Sun), "William has been incredibly supportive through Kate's cancer—he's really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough." The source continued, "His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together."
As for how William is approaching his "second chance," the source claimed, "That means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays. They're mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, but they're also looking to take a romantic hideaway [vacation] just the two of them, and even talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned."
With both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, dealing with cancer at the same time, Prince William found himself under a huge amount of pressure. But through it all, the Prince of Wales was reportedly a rock for his wife. "William really stepped up during Kate's illness—he took on so many extra duties even in the midst of supporting and his considerable heartache worrying about her," the source told Closer. "He has been the most doting husband, and everyone, including Kate, says so."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Baggy Jeans Finally Got Hailey Bieber's Blessing
If there's one thing Bieber can do, it's make a trend all hers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
My 56-Year-Old Mother and I Can’t Get Enough of This Buttery Cream Bronzer
Sarah Creal’s newest release is a hit for dry skin and minimalist makeup.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Prince William Has Broken From Tradition to "Be His Own Man" in Pivot From King Charles's Counsel
"William wanted to strike out on his own."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Might Be Heading to South America This Fall After Major Palace Announcement
Fingers crossed.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family Has Seen an 11% Rise in Stalkers Over the Past 3 Years With Nearly 500 Targets Identified
"The difficult task is identifying those with the means and determination to act."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William "Hated" Princess Diana's One Tactic to Show How They Were "Equal"
Former royal butler Paul Burrell said "the boys didn’t like that and they didn’t understand."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William's Love of Family Travel "Has Been Shaped" by Princess Diana's Death and Desire for a "Normal Upbringing"
"He understands his duty but also wants to make sure his family comes first."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Fans Want Details About Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Mysterious" New Family Member
This is a case for the FBI!
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Inside Kate Middleton's "Extra Special" Mother's Day Celebrations With Prince William and Family
"This Mother’s Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William Want to "Renovate" an "Abandoned" Part of Their Home, Adelaide Cottage
"I think they surprised a lot of people when they moved there," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published