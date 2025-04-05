Prince William Is "Making the Most" of His "Second Chance at Life" With Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning on making many more joint appearances throughout 2025, and they're set to become a "power duo" on the international stage, according to royal experts. Now, a new report has suggested that Prince William isn't taking anything for granted when it comes to his wife, Princess Kate.

In early 2024, the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the world, and months of chemotherapy ensued. At the start of 2025, Princess Kate returned to the spotlight, and began undertaking more official royal engagements following a clean bill of health.

Discussing the Prince and Princess of Wales's relationship, a source told Closer (via The Sun), "William has been incredibly supportive through Kate's cancer—he's really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough." The source continued, "His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together."

As for how William is approaching his "second chance," the source claimed, "That means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays. They're mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, but they're also looking to take a romantic hideaway [vacation] just the two of them, and even talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned."

With both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, dealing with cancer at the same time, Prince William found himself under a huge amount of pressure. But through it all, the Prince of Wales was reportedly a rock for his wife. "William really stepped up during Kate's illness—he took on so many extra duties even in the midst of supporting and his considerable heartache worrying about her," the source told Closer. "He has been the most doting husband, and everyone, including Kate, says so."