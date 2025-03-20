Prince William and Princess Kate Have Been Living in a "Nightmare" For Last 5 Years, Per Royal Expert
"That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together."
Being diagnosed with cancer—or watching a family member go through it—is one of the most difficult things imaginable. For Prince William and Princess Kate, they've not only been tested with multiple family health battles, but they've faced an unrelenting series of other personal and public challenges over the past five years. Despite everything the Prince and Princess of Wales has been through, they've come out on top—with one royal expert noting how their marriage has become stronger than ever.
When it comes to their marriage, royal historian Amanda Foreman told People that the couple shows "a sense of protectiveness and partnership." She added, "The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way—the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together."
The "nightmare" began in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the U.K. As former royal aide Jason Knauf recently said in a 60 Minutes Australia interview, the rift between William and his brother has been "hard and sad" for everyone involved. "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye," he added.
Adding on the death of Prince William's grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2021, followed by another momentous loss just a year later when Queen Elizabeth died, would test any couple's resolve. But the late Queen's death was especially significant because it marked an enormous shift in William and Kate's duties. And just as they were finding their footing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, The King was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024 following a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
With an elderly King fighting cancer, Prince William and his wife were forced to prepare for their own future roles on the throne much sooner than they had likely anticipated—and then a month later, the Princess of Wales announced her own cancer diagnosis. It's a "dreadful" time period the Prince of Wales told reporters was "the hardest year in my life."
In September 2024, the princess announced she had completed chemotherapy, returning to periodic duties like Remembrance Sunday and her annual Christmas carol concert. In January 2025, Princess Kate revealed that she was officially in remission.
Foreman noted that the events of the past five years have only made the couple closer, and during a time of dramatic world events, a united Prince and Princess of Wales is what the U.K. needs. The historian added, "The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Wore Disguises on Their "Best Date Ever"
If you thought you saw Selena at the Santa Monica Pier two years ago, this one's for you.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Selena Gomez Romanticizes the Bomber Jacket Trend for Date Night With Benny Blanco
She's fallen head over heels for these trending colors, textures, and silhouettes.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
These Under-$100 Shopbop Finds Let You Dress Like an Editor This Spring
Affordable chic spring picks incoming.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Princess Kate "Has Come a Long Way" When It Comes to This "Nerve-Racking" Aspect of Royal Life
March 19 marks an anniversary in the Princess of Wales's royal career.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Showed How "She's Back" and Better Than Ever With This Power Move
"She has an inner steel about what she wants."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's Hairdresser Reveals the Meaningful Hidden Message Princess Kate Sent on St. Patrick's Day
Her hair is full of secrets.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Admits to Unexpectedly Emotional Moment With Prince William: "It Reduced Me to Tears"
The monarch was "deeply touched" by his son's words.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly "Wasn't Very Keen" on Kate Middleton as a Future Royal Bride
Apparently, Camilla had three specific concerns about Prince William's commoner girlfriend.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Has a "Big Job" to Tackle Behind the Scenes on Top of Busy Spring Season
The Princess of Wales has plenty to juggle these days.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's "Naughty" Gesture Reveals Playful Relationship With Prince William
The couple engaged in plenty of "banter" during a sporty trip to Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Working as Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte's Nanny Is Allegedly Very Lucrative
Perks of being a royal nanny include "designer handbags" and "trips abroad."
By Amy Mackelden Published