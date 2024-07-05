Prince William Has Been “A Constant Source of Strength” as Princess Kate Continues to Undergo Treatment for Cancer, While Kate “Gives Him the Security, Love, and Friendship He Needs”
“They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support.”
Growing up, it was always assumed that Prince William and Prince Harry would always be the closest of confidantes. After all, they’re brothers, and no one could really fully understand life in the royal fishbowl quite like William could understand Harry and Harry could understand William. But time and distance—both emotional and geographical—has separated the brothers, who have been at odds with one another for years. In Harry’s place for the Prince of Wales is his wife, the Princess of Wales, who royal biographer Ingrid Seward said gives her husband “the security, love, and friendship he needs” after William cut ties with his younger brother, per OK.
“William is sensitive—he likes structure and has perseverance,” said Seward who, in addition to writing a number of royal biographies, is also editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “He does not give up easily.”
But, when it comes to his brother, she said that “His relationship with [his] brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit,” Seward said. “But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”
She added that “His life with Kate gives him the security, love, and friendship he needs.”
Royal correspondent Charles Rae said that William is more focused on Kate and his father King Charles’ respective cancer battles rather than reconciling with Harry: “There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge,” he said of a possible reconciliation. “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show, Spare…There’s too much gone under the bridge now. If they’re going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favorably.”
Rae added that “William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother. He’s got his wife to look after and his three children.”
Of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, “When they’re together as a family, William and Kate are in their element,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said. “The kids bring them even closer.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
During Kate’s continued cancer treatment, “William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” they said, noting that William enjoys reading the kids bedtime stories and playing sports with them. “Kate loves seeing him in this role, and it’s strengthened their bond.”
Though they’ve been a couple for over half of their lives after meeting as college students at the University of St. Andrews back in the early aughts, Kate’s health scare has only brought them closer together. Us Weekly reports that “They’re also carving out quality time as a couple,” and that the Prince and Princess of Wales “prioritize date nights, even if it’s just a quiet evening at home.”
According to the publication’s source, “They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support,” they said, adding that the couple’s love has only deepened in recent months. “William’s been a constant source of strength.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Travis Barker Says Becoming a Dad Again Is "Just as Good as I Remembered It"
He's endlessly devoted to his kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Flashes Megawatt Smile in the Hamptons as Ben Affleck Reportedly Celebrates the Fourth in Los Angeles
She's positively glowing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Have Emerged As the “Pillars on Which the Future of the Monarchy Rests,” Royal Biographer Says
“If either of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate “Doesn’t Worry” About Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Behavior At Public Appearances
“She loves to see them being kids.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
In Terms of Royal Family Power Dynamics, Prince William Has Reportedly Emerged as the Family Disciplinarian After Prince Philip’s Death Three Years Ago
“Now William is calling the shots.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Honoree Prince Harry Will Likely Be “Just Feet Away” from Travis Kelce at Next Month’s ESPY Awards, Which “Could Be Interesting, Given How Much Travis Hit It Off with William” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
“This will make headlines no matter what happens.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Wimbledon Organizers Are “Hopeful” that Princess Kate Will Be In Attendance This Year, “But Her Health and Recovery Is the Priority”
The famed tennis tournament runs from July 1 to July 14 this year—so, yeah, next week (!).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William’s 42nd Birthday Photo Symbolizes How the Prince of Wales Is Rewriting the Royal Family Parenting Playbook
Taken by Princess Kate, the snap “is a physical expression of their togetherness during what has been an emotionally challenging time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince William Are Apparently in Competition for "Biggest Swiftie" in the Royal Family
Well if that dad dancing is anything to go by.......
By Iris Goldsztajn Published