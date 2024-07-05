Prince William Has Been “A Constant Source of Strength” as Princess Kate Continues to Undergo Treatment for Cancer, While Kate “Gives Him the Security, Love, and Friendship He Needs”

Growing up, it was always assumed that Prince William and Prince Harry would always be the closest of confidantes. After all, they’re brothers, and no one could really fully understand life in the royal fishbowl quite like William could understand Harry and Harry could understand William. But time and distance—both emotional and geographical—has separated the brothers, who have been at odds with one another for years. In Harry’s place for the Prince of Wales is his wife, the Princess of Wales, who royal biographer Ingrid Seward said gives her husband “the security, love, and friendship he needs” after William cut ties with his younger brother, per OK .

“William is sensitive—he likes structure and has perseverance,” said Seward who, in addition to writing a number of royal biographies, is also editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “He does not give up easily.”

Seward said William was upset by his younger brother, Harry, "more than he would care to admit." (Image credit: Yui Mok / WPA Pool for Getty Images)

But, when it comes to his brother, she said that “His relationship with [his] brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit,” Seward said. “But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

She added that “His life with Kate gives him the security, love, and friendship he needs.”

Royal correspondent Charles Rae said that William is more focused on Kate and his father King Charles’ respective cancer battles rather than reconciling with Harry: “There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge,” he said of a possible reconciliation. “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show, Spare…There’s too much gone under the bridge now. If they’re going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favorably.”

Rae added that “William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother. He’s got his wife to look after and his three children.”

William is reportedly more interested in focusing on his wife and kids than repairing his relationship with his brother right now. (Image credit: Getty/The Prince and Princess of Wales/Matt Porteous)

Of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, “When they’re together as a family, William and Kate are in their element,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said. “The kids bring them even closer.”

During Kate’s continued cancer treatment, “William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” they said, noting that William enjoys reading the kids bedtime stories and playing sports with them. “Kate loves seeing him in this role, and it’s strengthened their bond.”

Though they’ve been a couple for over half of their lives after meeting as college students at the University of St. Andrews back in the early aughts, Kate’s health scare has only brought them closer together. Us Weekly reports that “They’re also carving out quality time as a couple,” and that the Prince and Princess of Wales “prioritize date nights, even if it’s just a quiet evening at home.”

Kate's health scare this year has brought the longtime couple even closer, and perhaps closer than ever. (Image credit: Getty)

According to the publication’s source, “They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support,” they said, adding that the couple’s love has only deepened in recent months. “William’s been a constant source of strength.”