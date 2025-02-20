Prince William Once Admitted He Was "Really Bad" at One of His Family's Favorite Activities
We can't all be Kate.
Kate Middleton often has fans wondering "what can't she do?" after she's showed off skills ranging from hockey and piano playing to baking and even scuba diving. And while Prince William also carries out his share of hobbies, there's one thing he revealed he was "really bad" at doing compared to his talented wife and kids.
On Feb. 17, the Princess of Wales shared an Instagram post showing off the incredible artwork she and Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6, recently created. Prince George showed off a seriously impressive sketch of his mother sitting in a chair, while Princess Charlotte gave Kate a colorful blue and green hair makeover in her drawing.
Meanwhile, Prince Louis even included his mom’s birthmark above her lip in his adorable portrait of Princess Kate.
However, a sketch by William was conspicuously absent in the post, and it turns out there’s a good reason why the Prince of Wales didn’t throw his own drawing into the mix.
A photo posted by on
Per the Express, Prince William admitted he was “really bad” at art during a 2020 video call with some children from Pakistan. Although Kate exclaimed, “You don’t practice enough!” William did praise her artwork as being “very good.”
Princess Kate shared her family’s portraits as a way of demonstrating some of the skills vital in early childhood. “The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood,” she captioned the post. “These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.”
The Princess of Wales recently put this work into action while visiting the National Portrait Gallery with a London school, helping the children create their own portraits during the event.
The royal continued that the activity “can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!”
While Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis surely had “lots of fun” making their artwork, it sounds like Prince William might have served in more of an artistic supporter role this time.
