Prince William Reveals the Slightly Peculiar Thing Queen Elizabeth Was "Dedicated" to Watching on Her "Old iPad," Even While Traveling

September 8 marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 at the age of 96. In honor of the monarch, members of the Royal Family have been paying tribute to her impressive achievements, as well as her idiosyncrasies. And according to her grandson, Prince William, the late Queen enjoyed watching something slightly peculiar on an "old iPad," even while traveling.

During a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes on Sept. 8, Prince William spoke about his late grandmother, revealing (via the Daily Mail), "She used to have an iPad so that she could watch all the foals being born, so wherever she was in the country she could see. She was very dedicated."

The Prince of Wales also highlighted Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of horses, and her passion for Royal Ascot. "I think she would have loved a few more wins," the prince explained at the event. "She was very upset that she couldn't win a few more times."

Queen Elizabeth riding horses with Duchess Sophie in 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William also referenced the anniversary of his grandmother's death, telling attendees, "I can't quite believe it has been three years already."

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly encouraged to purchase an iPad in 2011 at the behest of her grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William. At the time, a source told The Sun (via the Daily Mail), "The princes think it is hilarious. They love the fact that their gran wants an iPad and think she's really cool."

Queen Elizabeth reportedly owned an iPad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, "For a woman of her age, she is very switched on. It was only a matter of time before she asked someone to go and get her one."

Plus, it goes without saying that Queen Elizabeth II's passion for watching newborn foals was low-key adorable.