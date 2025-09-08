Royal Source Confirms Prince Harry Visited Queen Elizabeth's Grave to "Pay His Respects Privately" After Landing in the U.K.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Duke of Sussex has a number of engagements planned during the trip, and he made sure to pay tribute to his late grandmother upon his arrival.

People reported that, as confirmed by Harry's spokesperson, the prince "visited the burial place of the late Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor to pay his respects privately and lay a wreath of flowers, three years after the history-making monarch died."

Meanwhile, a royal source told the outlet that Prince Harry is "positive" amid his return to the U.K. from California, where he lives with Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"He's in a really good headspace and looking forward to seeing everyone from his charities and the causes he cares about," the source told the publication.

Prince Harry arriving at the WellChild Awards 2025 in London on September 8, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

A source previously told Hello! magazine of Harry's international trip, "He's so excited to come back to the [ United Kingdom ]...He's really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing."

Prior to his arrival in the U.K., People revealed that Harry had added a "surprise stop" to his travel itinerary, involving a trip to Nottingham to "announce a major donation to Children in Need and highlight local youth programs."

Alongside attending the WellChild Awards in London, it's thought that Harry will meet with a number of organizations he supports, including Scotty's Little Soldiers , The Invictus Games Foundation , The Diana Award , Epic Partners, and Coach Core. Paying tribute to the late Queen was, quite rightly, first on Harry's agenda upon his arrival.