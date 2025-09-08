Royal Source Confirms Prince Harry Visited Queen Elizabeth's Grave to "Pay His Respects Privately" After Landing in the U.K.
The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his late grandmother on the third anniversary of her death.
Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Duke of Sussex has a number of engagements planned during the trip, and he made sure to pay tribute to his late grandmother upon his arrival.
People reported that, as confirmed by Harry's spokesperson, the prince "visited the burial place of the late Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor to pay his respects privately and lay a wreath of flowers, three years after the history-making monarch died."
Meanwhile, a royal source told the outlet that Prince Harry is "positive" amid his return to the U.K. from California, where he lives with Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"He's in a really good headspace and looking forward to seeing everyone from his charities and the causes he cares about," the source told the publication.
A source previously told Hello! magazine of Harry's international trip, "He's so excited to come back to the [United Kingdom]...He's really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing."
Prior to his arrival in the U.K., People revealed that Harry had added a "surprise stop" to his travel itinerary, involving a trip to Nottingham to "announce a major donation to Children in Need and highlight local youth programs."
Alongside attending the WellChild Awards in London, it's thought that Harry will meet with a number of organizations he supports, including Scotty's Little Soldiers, The Invictus Games Foundation, The Diana Award, Epic Partners, and Coach Core. Paying tribute to the late Queen was, quite rightly, first on Harry's agenda upon his arrival.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.