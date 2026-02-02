One Hobby Gave Queen Elizabeth "Another Life" and Distracted Her From the "Pressures and Demands" of Being the Monarch, Says Royal Historian
"She could behave with them in ways that were not allowed in public."
Queen Elizabeth was a woman of many talents, leading the British monarchy for seven decades. But away from the spotlight, the late Queen had a plethora of hobbies, some of which helped her escape from the "pressures and demands" inherent to her role.
Writing in his new book Queen Elizabeth II: A Concise Biography of an Exceptional Sovereign, David Cannadine shared, "It was sometimes said of her that she found it easier to relate to horses and dogs than she did to people, and she did occasionally write long letters of condolence to relatives and close friends on the death of a horse or a dog."
While Elizabeth's love of both horses and dogs has been well-documented, Cannadine suggested that the former Queen's hobby was an important release for the monarch. "She could not have sustained her stables and the Corgi Room had she not been Queen, but the horses and the dogs gave her another life, away from the pressures and demands of sovereignty," the respected historian explained.
As for why the late Queen preferred spending time with her animals, Cannadine explained, "She could behave with them in ways that were not allowed in public, where she always had to be poised and in control."
The historian continued, "Like her horses, her dogs did not know she was Queen, they caused trouble and sometimes bit people; but they did not talk to the press." Of the Queen's beloved corgis, Cannadine noted, "They did not know it, but they helped make the challenges and demands of her position manageable and her life bearable."
While Queen Elizabeth's influence on the world was simply remarkable, it's heartening to know she found the perfect escape behind the scenes with her horses and dogs, with whom she could truly be herself.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.