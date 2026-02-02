Queen Elizabeth was a woman of many talents, leading the British monarchy for seven decades. But away from the spotlight, the late Queen had a plethora of hobbies, some of which helped her escape from the "pressures and demands" inherent to her role.

Writing in his new book Queen Elizabeth II: A Concise Biography of an Exceptional Sovereign, David Cannadine shared, "It was sometimes said of her that she found it easier to relate to horses and dogs than she did to people, and she did occasionally write long letters of condolence to relatives and close friends on the death of a horse or a dog."

While Elizabeth's love of both horses and dogs has been well-documented, Cannadine suggested that the former Queen's hobby was an important release for the monarch. "She could not have sustained her stables and the Corgi Room had she not been Queen, but the horses and the dogs gave her another life, away from the pressures and demands of sovereignty," the respected historian explained.

David Cannadine 'Queen Elizabeth II: A Concise Biography of an Exceptional Sovereign' $8.79 at Amazon US

"The horses and the dogs gave her another life, away from the pressures and demands of sovereignty." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for why the late Queen preferred spending time with her animals, Cannadine explained, "She could behave with them in ways that were not allowed in public, where she always had to be poised and in control."

The historian continued, "Like her horses, her dogs did not know she was Queen, they caused trouble and sometimes bit people; but they did not talk to the press." Of the Queen's beloved corgis, Cannadine noted, "They did not know it, but they helped make the challenges and demands of her position manageable and her life bearable."

"It was sometimes said of her that she found it easier to relate to horses and dogs than she did to people." (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

While Queen Elizabeth's influence on the world was simply remarkable, it's heartening to know she found the perfect escape behind the scenes with her horses and dogs, with whom she could truly be herself.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors