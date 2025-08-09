Royal Fans Highlight Princess Charlotte's Resemblance to Two Close Royal Relatives
"But her eyes..."
Princess Charlotte turned 10 earlier this year, and the little royal has recently made several official appearances alongside the Royal Family. From her expressive appearance at Wimbledon to twinning with mom Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour, Charlotte has become a prized member of the Royal Family. And according to royal fans, the young princess has not one but two famous doppelgangers.
One royal fan's Facebook post asked commenters whether they thought Princess Charlotte looked like any of her close royal relatives. Unsurprisingly, the responses flooded in.
"She is so beautiful and resembles, her Dad, Mum and Grandmother the late Queen BUT she looks like herself and is absolutely beautiful and elegant, a real princess," one person wrote on the post. Another royal fan confirmed, "Definitely her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II."
Another commenter agreed with the suggestion Charlotte looks like her great-grandmother, the late monarch. "Definitely Queen Elizabeth, noticed that when she was a baby, she also has that elegance about her too," the fan explained.
It's often been suggested that Princess Charlotte takes after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, particularly as a young girl. But additional commenters also pointed out Charlotte's resemblance to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
This isn't the first time Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana have been compared. Previously, royal fans suggested Charlotte had inherited Diana's iconic Spencer stare.
On a TikTok video comparing Diana and Charlotte's Spencer stares, one person wrote, "Princess Charlotte is spookily looking like Princess Diana." Another royal fan noted, "She looks a lot like her great-grandmother the late Queen but her eyes...they are Diana's."
Princess Charlotte has also started following in her late grandmother Princess Diana's fashion footsteps—while carving out her own regal style. It's heartwarming to know both Elizabeth and Diana's legacies will be continued in Princess Charlotte.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.