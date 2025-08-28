Prince Harry to Return To U.K. For a Meaningful Event on the Anniversary of Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death
The Duke of Sussex said he's "privileged" to be part of the celebrations.
September 8 marks the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, and this year, Prince Harry will be in the U.K. on his grandmother's anniversary to attend an event that's long been close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex has served as patron of children's charity WellChild for 17 years, and on Thursday, August 28, the organization confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will once again attend its annual awards, to be held in London on Sept. 8.
"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," the duke said in a statement. This year, the charity is celebrating its 20th year of handing out the awards, which honor seriously ill children and their caregivers.
"For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers—family and professionals—who support them every step of the way," Prince Harry added. "Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."
Speaking at the awards in 2024, the Duke of Sussex told the crowd that as a father, he knows "a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting." However, hearing the inspirational stories of the people in the room, he said he was moved by "the care that many of you mums, dads and family members provide," calling them "superhero parents."
Per WellChild, the duke will present the charity's Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) Award and deliver a speech at the event. This will mark Prince Harry's 15th time attending the awards, and he brought wife Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019 when the couple was living in the U.K.
The Duke of Sussex has continued his involvement with WellChild since stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020, raising awareness and funds for the charity. It's unclear if the duke will meet with his father, King Charles, during his visit to London, although Prince Harry said he'd "love reconciliation" with his family during a BBC interview in May.
Don't expect the Duchess of Sussex to attend the awards, however. After losing the battle to reinstate his security while visiting his home country, the duke said, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
