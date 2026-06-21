A Previously Unseen Photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince William Pays Tribute to the Future King With an Adorable Message

The Royal Family has found themselves incredibly busy recently, with high-profile events such as Trooping the Colour, Garter Day, and Royal Ascot taking place within days of each other. But on Sunday, June 21, Princess Kate and her children—Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis—took some time out from their hectic schedules to pay tribute to the future King himself, Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared the special message honoring William on June 21, which marks both Father's Day and his 44th birthday. For the occasion, the royals shared a previously unseen photo of William posing with daughter Princess Charlotte, which was taken on the same day as Trooping the Colour by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much," the caption said. It was signed off simply with the initials of Princess Kate and their three children: "C, G, C & L."

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As well as attending all of the aforementioned royal events this week, Prince William also paid a visit to carbon-negative farm the Apricot Centre in Totnes, Devon, to learn about their farming practices.

During the visit, he spoke to managing director Rachel Phillips about his three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis. "[William] was quite impressed with our strawberries and was telling me in Norfolk his children grow strawberries, raspberries, and lettuce and have a small kitchen garden," she explained, via Hello! magazine .

Phillips continued, "He was asking me how we grew them, and we talked about how we stop our children eating them all."

The Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Prince William jokes about his children's cheeky habits, it's clear that George, Charlotte, and Louis are very grateful for their father, who just so happens to be the heir apparent.