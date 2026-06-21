A Previously Unseen Photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince William Pays Tribute to the Future King With an Adorable Message
He may be the future King, but he's also just a dad.
The Royal Family has found themselves incredibly busy recently, with high-profile events such as Trooping the Colour, Garter Day, and Royal Ascot taking place within days of each other. But on Sunday, June 21, Princess Kate and her children—Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis—took some time out from their hectic schedules to pay tribute to the future King himself, Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared the special message honoring William on June 21, which marks both Father's Day and his 44th birthday. For the occasion, the royals shared a previously unseen photo of William posing with daughter Princess Charlotte, which was taken on the same day as Trooping the Colour by royal photographer Matt Porteous.
"Happy birthday and Father's Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much," the caption said. It was signed off simply with the initials of Princess Kate and their three children: "C, G, C & L."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
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As well as attending all of the aforementioned royal events this week, Prince William also paid a visit to carbon-negative farm the Apricot Centre in Totnes, Devon, to learn about their farming practices.
During the visit, he spoke to managing director Rachel Phillips about his three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis. "[William] was quite impressed with our strawberries and was telling me in Norfolk his children grow strawberries, raspberries, and lettuce and have a small kitchen garden," she explained, via Hello! magazine.
Phillips continued, "He was asking me how we grew them, and we talked about how we stop our children eating them all."
While Prince William jokes about his children's cheeky habits, it's clear that George, Charlotte, and Louis are very grateful for their father, who just so happens to be the heir apparent.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.