Prince William Is Showing How He Differs From Queen Elizabeth After He "Broke Through Tradition" During Brazil Visit

Prince William is in Brazil this week for the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony and COP30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and he's wasted no time embracing the warmth of South American culture. The Prince of Wales played barefoot beach volleyball and snapped selfies with fans on Monday, November 3, and body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed how William's "approachable" demeanor shows a more "modern" approach than the more traditional royal behavior of older generations.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said that the Prince of Wales appeared "in his element" after kicking off his trip to Rio de Janeiro. The body language expert described William as "relaxed, approachable and clearly enjoying every moment of connecting with the public" as the prince met the city's mayor, took part in an event with young soccer fans and visited Copacabana Beach.

Continuing that the Prince of Wales "signaled authenticity and ease," he compared William's interactions to his grandmother's more hands-off approach. "Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth II, who adhered to a more formal protocol, William broke through tradition with hugs, selfies, and genuine interaction," Stanton said.

Prince William is seen posing for a selfie with a fan on November 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales is seen at a beach volleyball game on November 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William is seen hugging children at a soccer event in Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past, touching a member of the Royal Family would be unheard of, but Stanton noted, "At one point, a member of the crowd shook his hand and placed a hand on William’s arm—a spontaneous gesture of admiration that perfectly captured the affection people feel for him."

The Prince of Wales arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and will be carrying out a number of engagements surrounding the Earthshot Prize and its focus on saving the planet. Huge crowds of fans waited to meet Prince William, with Stanton sharing that the atmosphere in Rio "was one of elation and respect."

"The Prince appeared genuinely joyful throughout the visit, taking time to engage rather than rushing through the crowds," he said. "Many had waited for hours, and William made sure their patience was rewarded. His visit showed a modern royal open, honest, and deeply connected to the people around him."

