Prince William and Princess Kate announced their engagement on November 16, 2010. The same day, they posed for photos at St. James's Palace in London, and conducted a televised interview with journalist Tom Bradby. At the time, Kate Middleton wasn't entirely comfortable, and according to royal experts, Prince William needed to swoop in and "rescue" his fiancée in a "moment of panic."

According to Katie Nicholl's book, Kate: The Future Queen, the Princess of Wales had been "dreading" the engagement interview, via the Daily Mail. The royal author explained, "Afterward Mr. Brady remembered her leaning back and sighing with relief, exclaiming, 'I'm no good at this!'"

As noted by the Daily Mail, rare footage later revealed an exceedingly sweet moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales, with William attempting to calm Kate's nerves. "William encouraged his anxious fiancée to 'breathe' before Kate quipped: 'I'm not very good at that!'" the outlet reported.

"William encouraged his anxious fiancée to 'breathe.'" (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it turned out, Princess Kate had nothing to worry about as the interview was well-received by the general public. Nicholl shared that Princess Kate intentionally made a "point of placing her hands on her lap so that she didn't fidget with her hair and spoke beautifully in a cut-glass accent."

During their engagement interview, Prince William also revealed the way he made sure his late mother, Princess Diana, was included in his proposal to Kate. "It's my mother's engagement ring, and it's very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well," the Prince of Wales explained. "It was only right the two were put together."

The Princess of Wales had been "dreading" the engagement interview. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued, "It was my way of making sure mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement and the fact that we're going to spend the rest of our lives together."

Now valued somewhere between $461,000 to $592,000, Princess Kate's engagement ring is truly a precious heirloom.