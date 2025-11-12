Body Language Expert Says Princess Kate Has Evolved Her "Finishing School Impression" to a "Relaxed" and "Natural" Persona Since Engagement

Sunday, November 16 will mark 15 years since Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their engagement to the world. Wearing a blue Issa wrap dress that would go on to become instantly iconic, Kate looked refined yet nervous as she showed off Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring to the cameras. Reflecting on their mannerisms during the engagement interview, body language expert Darren Stanton says that the Prince and Princess of Wales have come a long way.

"When you look back at that engagement interview, what really stands out is just how reserved and formal both William and Kate appeared," Stanton says, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots. He adds that the couple's "body language reflected a sense of stiffness—very 'stiff upper lip'—as if they were still learning how to navigate public attention."

Although Kate had been dating Prince William for years, she hadn't been introduced to the royal spotlight on that kind of level until their engagement announcement. She called becoming a member of the Royal Family "quite a daunting prospect" in their interview, adding, "hopefully I'll take it in my stride, and William's a great teacher so hopefully he'll be able to help me along the way."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured during their November 2010 engagement announcement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton notes that during the historic interview, "Kate, in particular, maintained perfect posture: back straight, hands still, slightly angled toward William, giving off a composed and almost 'finishing school' impression."

As for Prince William, he also "displayed clear signs of nervousness," Stanton says, comparing the prince's fidgety gestures and lack of eye contact "a stark contrast" to the "confident, open and engaging William we see today."

The Prince of Wales showed that ease during a VJ Day reception on November 11, kneeling down and holding hands with World War II veterans while sharing stories at the Windsor Castle event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured during a visit to Northern Ireland in October 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Over time, both of their confidence levels have grown tremendously," Stanton says of the couple. Speaking of Princess Kate, the body language expert notes that even though she looked "calm during the interview," the future Queen "spoke softly and seemed far less self-assured than she is now."

"Today, she carries herself with far more confidence and warmth, her voice stronger and her gestures more natural," Stanton adds.

One thing that hasn't changed is their natural chemistry. "In terms of their connection, their affection was evident even then," Stanton says. "William has always seemed deeply devoted to Kate, and she to him. They’re comfortable showing affection in public, from playful touches to warm, genuine interactions."

This down-to-earth, normal display of affection is something that the body language expert adds "was quite new for a royal couple at the time."