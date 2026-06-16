It seems like just yesterday that Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out onto the Lindo Wing steps with their little bundle of royal joy, Prince George. Speculation has been mounting over the last few years over where Prince George will attend secondary school. After four years at Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince George is setting off on his own for the next stage of his education at his dad’s alma mater, Eton College.

Where does the time go?? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George has been at Lambrook School with his younger siblings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kensington Palace announced that Prince George will attend Eton College in September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and Uncle Prince Harry. Prince George’s ‘gran gran,’ Queen Elizabeth II, was also educated at Eton through private tutoring since the iconic British institution is famously an all-male school. Despite being a very short drive from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s family home, Forest Lodge, Prince George is expected to board while at Eton.

Speculation went wild over the last several months, as major private schools like Marlborough College—Princess Kate’s former boarding school—and Oundle were expected to be Prince George’s top choices. The single-sex education set up at Eton means that Princess Charlotte will have to attend a different school, although Prince Louis may join his older brother in a few years’ time.

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Prince William also attended Eton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William signing Eton College's pupil registration book. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Prince William started at Eton College in 1995, his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, accompanied him on his first day and stood by his side as he signed the school's historical pupil registration book.

Prince George will follow in the tradition, arriving in his classic Eton uniform consisting of “a black tailcoat (jacket), a black single-breasted waistcoat, pinstriped trousers, and a stiff, starched white collar” to sign the registration book. His parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, are expected to join him for the historic occasion. His name will be recorded alongside his dad, uncle, great-uncle Earl Spencer, and 20 former prime ministers.

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