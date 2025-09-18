Travis Kelce Teased One Wedding Detail He and Taylor Swift Have Already Agreed On
Swift and Kelce reportedly don't plan to share many details about their wedding plans and a source close to the couple has said it "will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle."
They may not have been engaged long, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently already on the same page about at least one wedding planning detail.
In the latest episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a rare glimpse into his and Swift's plans for their upcoming wedding.
The intel came courtesy of the unabashed curiosity of New Heights guest Jimmy Fallon, who asked Kelce about his and Swift's wedding planning progress directly during his appearance on the podcast.
"Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?” Fallon asked.
While Kelce didn't go into all of the details about the plans for the impending nuptials, he did weigh in on the DJ vs. band question specifically—and the answer really shouldn't have come as a huge surprise to fans of the power couple.
“Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?” Kelce said of himself and Swift.
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26 with a joint Instagram post featuring a carousel of pictures from their engagement set to Swift's Kelce-inspired song, "So High School" and captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"
When asked by Erin Andrews about the rose garden proposal in an interview for NFL on Fox, Kelce said he was going to leave it to Swift to share details about the romantic moment.
“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” he said of popping the question. “I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”
"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍📺: Join FOX NFL Sunday LIVE now through 1pm ET / 10am PT for the full interview! pic.twitter.com/AlTnI65qgoSeptember 14, 2025
Fans shouldn't get their hopes up for learning too many details about the couple's big day, however. A source close to the pair told People earlier this month that, although they made a point to share their engagement news on social media, Swift and Kelce “want to keep it more private” when it comes to the wedding itself.
“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.