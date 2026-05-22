Balenciaga's Rodeo It bag comes in every color imaginable: neon green, metallic silver, peony pink, and coral orange, to name a few. But none of those appealed to the minimalist in Daisy Edgar-Jones. She went straight for the suede, chocolate brown style—one of four neutrals she packed into one off-duty jeans outfit at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Edgar-Jones's official Cannes run completed days ago, when she ascended those recognizable steps in a naked dress from Balenciaga. She couldn't say goodbye to the French Riviera—and its street style scene—just yet, though. So, she sourced the same Spanish brand for the best-selling Rodeo Bag.

Daisy Edgar-Jones was spotted outside her Cannes hotel in not one, but four neutrals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dubbed a "dark-horse hit for work and travel" by fashion features editor Emma Childs, the four-figure tote debuted two Februarys ago in mini, small, medium, and large sizes. It seems Edgar-Jones chose the medium model in "Espresso," but the slim top flap, silver turnlock, and singular strap can be found on any Rodeo.

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Expandable side snaps could've helped the two center compartments hold her 13-inch laptop, as well as a book, some sunscreen, and a water bottle. Solely from an aesthetics standpoint, its waxed suede calfskin added a rich, ladylike texture to Edgar-Jones's laid-back look—one we rarely see in the summertime.

Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag Medium in Light Espresso $4,590 at balenciaga.com

The Balenciaga Rodeo didn't just welcome another It girl to its growing celebrity roster, following Sarah Pidgeon, Lori Harvey, Charli xcx, Joey King, and Hailey Bieber. It brought warmth to Edgar-Jones's neutral-led look, which broke the unspoken rule to not wear black, brown, gray, and white together.

On top, the Where the Crawdads Sing star stacked a gray T-shirt beneath a matching long-sleeve, both from minimalist-beloved brand St. Agni. She tied the sweater's sleeves atop her torso, much like she did over a trench coat, and a little white dress from Mango earlier this month. Next, Edgar-Jones stayed loyal to lighter tones by styling stark white jeans, which channeled the baggy straight-leg trend Rihanna and Bieber have been loving lately. She could've slipped on a white shoe trend for consistency, but instead, she went with black ballet flats. They read just as moody as her Balenciaga Rodeo Bag and matching oval-shaped sunglasses.

What made Edgar-Jones's neutral quartet work was how she balanced out each section of shades. For instance, her T-shirt and jeans were as soft as colorless selects can get. Then, her black-and-brown accessories (a leading color combination for 2026) packed a bold, but polished punch. Suddenly, the "don't wear too many neutrals" rule feels more like a suggestion.

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