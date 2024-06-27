Princess Charlotte and Prince William Are Apparently in Competition for "Biggest Swiftie" in the Royal Family

Princess Charlotte and Prince William are competing for the title of "biggest Swiftie" in the Royal Family, according to one expert.

"I'm not sure that Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie of the family or whether it's actually Prince William," royal author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "I know he loves her music. They have a great connection, they're good friends."

As you probably know by now, William, Charlotte, and Prince George all attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London over the weekend, treating us to a pair of selfies after the fact.

Little Charlotte showed up in her Swiftie-worthy sparkly dress, and William was spotted dad-dancing with abandon while taking in the concert.

But Prince William actually has a long history of friendship with the American singer. It all started on one fateful night when Swift all but forced the prince to join Jon Bon Jovi on stage with her to belt out "Livin' on a Prayer"—a narrative William would very much like to be excluded from, except none of us will ever let him live it down. Soz, Wills.

"They remained good friends [after that night]," explained Nicholl, who was present for the performance of a lifetime. "So good, in fact, that William got the royal treatment [at the Eras Tour]. He got the VIP tickets and he had—he had a wonderful time backstage with Taylor, where she took a selfie of her with the children and Prince William."

She continued, "There is clearly a lovely connection between these two. But William is not just a fan of Taylor, he's a huge fan of her music, too."

The royals also got to meet Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, plus his brother Jason Kelce, on the night. Speaking on their podcast New Heights this week, both Kelces admitted they were impressed by the royals.

Travis said of Prince William, "Dude, he was the coolest motherf***er. He was so cool." So I think he liked him?

Jason agreed, but said that he'd particularly enjoyed meeting Charlotte, especially as a dad to three girls himself. "She was so f***ing adorable," he gushed. "She had fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part."