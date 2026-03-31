Historically, I'm not the key demographic for spring's viral bandana trend. My experiences with truly western-inspired fashion began and ended three years ago, on a trip to an antler festival in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with my in-laws. And yet, here I am, dreaming about styling one.

Think of the bandana as spring's version of last season's triangle cashmere scarf. Equally as versatile and just as playful as its heavier predecessor, it elevates even the simplest spring outfit. It-girls like Gigi Hadid have incorporated the piece into their early-season looks (hers is from her knitwear label, Guest in Residence, and is increasingly hard to find in stock), but I've been looking at two of my favorite retailers for a similar style: Nordstrom and Zara.

Ahead, I rounded up every chic option worth spending your money on. Some are made from cotton and feature the classic paisley print—two details to look out for if you want to nail down the country-western look—but others come in dainty floral patterns and in silky textures. Keep scrolling for the easiest (and most impactful) purchase you'll make all season.

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