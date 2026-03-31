The Bandana Scarf Is the Western-Inspired Spring Trend I Can’t Stop Thinking About
16 options I'm shopping at Nordstrom and Zara.
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Historically, I'm not the key demographic for spring's viral bandana trend. My experiences with truly western-inspired fashion began and ended three years ago, on a trip to an antler festival in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with my in-laws. And yet, here I am, dreaming about styling one.
Think of the bandana as spring's version of last season's triangle cashmere scarf. Equally as versatile and just as playful as its heavier predecessor, it elevates even the simplest spring outfit. It-girls like Gigi Hadid have incorporated the piece into their early-season looks (hers is from her knitwear label, Guest in Residence, and is increasingly hard to find in stock), but I've been looking at two of my favorite retailers for a similar style: Nordstrom and Zara.
Ahead, I rounded up every chic option worth spending your money on. Some are made from cotton and feature the classic paisley print—two details to look out for if you want to nail down the country-western look—but others come in dainty floral patterns and in silky textures. Keep scrolling for the easiest (and most impactful) purchase you'll make all season.Article continues below
A bold red trim adds freshness to this cool blue bandana.
I would wear this with a classic white dress in the summertime.
Fringe is back in a big way for spring 2026—this piece lets you wear it like a minimalist.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.