Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Shimmering Ivory Bows for First Post-Baby Appearance
The new mom honored a "close and personal" cause at a charity fundraiser.
Princess Beatrice is back on the red carpet just six weeks after giving birth to her second child, Athena—and she made a sparkly statement in a brand loved by Kate Middleton. Beatrice, 36, joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for a special charity event as she was announced as patron of Borne, an organization focused on premature birth research.
Like the Princess of Wales, Beatrice is a fan of celeb-loved label Self-Portrait, and she chose a bow-trimmed dress by the brand for her first appearance after giving birth. With its cutout design, the sequin and pearl-covered midi—which featured a knit cardigan-style top with a belted waist and peplum hem—is a familiar style for Princess Beatrice. During her pregnancy, she wore a black Rebecca Vallance dress with a similar keyhole-style cutout accented with bows.
The style also brings to mind the white Self-Portrait blazer dress Princess Kate wore for a 2021 reception at Buckingham Palace, along with several other pieces she's worn from the brand. Beatrice and Kate actually own the same black Self-Portrait blazer dress, with the former having worn the look to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin ahead of her 2022 funeral.
The princess held a matching Roger Vivier clutch with a sparkling buckle and added a Sydney Evan diamond "Love" ring, tiny gold hoops and nude Jennifer Chamandi pumps for her 2025 social debut.
A photo posted by on
Princess Beatrice's friend Alice Naylor-Leland—better known as Mrs. Alice on Instagram—shared some photos from the event, writing, "A wonderful Evening supporting a brilliant cause 🙏🏻👏🏻 Insanely impressed by all the work @bornecharity have done & are doing to end premature Birth. Bravo dearest @beayork & @hayleybloom for championing this 🤍🤍."
Borne is certainly a charity that is dear to Princess Beatrice's heart, as baby Athena was born prematurely earlier this year. "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she said during the event (via the Mirror).
"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is," the princess continued. "That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its program of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Stars Sara and Ben Still Together After Their Shocking Split at the Altar?
Here's where the couple stand now after Ben suggested they still try dating, despite their differing views.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Wears Her Best Going Out Blazer to a 'Batman' Villainess Summit
The star styled her chic black workwear staples for the bar during Paris Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Here's Why You Should Try These Instagram-Famous Wigs
They have every color, length, and style imaginable.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation" Regarding Prince Andrew
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Secret Vacation Home Offers Ultimate Privacy
This couple is going off the grid.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice's New Baby's Name Is a Subtle Tribute to Prince Andrew
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed little Athena on Jan. 22.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition
The possibilities are endless.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Moved to Tears During Rare Joint Engagement With Sister Princess Eugenie and Mom Sarah Ferguson
"I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is "Keen" to Keep These Royals in the Fold Even if They'll Never Get "Full-Time" Roles
Despite a "slimmed-down" monarchy, these two aren't going anywhere.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Set to Make an Unexpected International Appearance Just Weeks Before Her Due Date
The pregnant royal recently canceled plans to spend Christmas in Italy after doctors allegedly advised her not to travel.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Show United Front at Royal Christmas Lunch Amid Prince Andrew's Absence
The Duke of York was forced to back out of the annual tradition.
By Kristin Contino Published