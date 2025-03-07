Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Shimmering Ivory Bows for First Post-Baby Appearance

Princess Beatrice is back on the red carpet just six weeks after giving birth to her second child, Athena—and she made a sparkly statement in a brand loved by Kate Middleton. Beatrice, 36, joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for a special charity event as she was announced as patron of Borne, an organization focused on premature birth research.

Like the Princess of Wales, Beatrice is a fan of celeb-loved label Self-Portrait, and she chose a bow-trimmed dress by the brand for her first appearance after giving birth. With its cutout design, the sequin and pearl-covered midi—which featured a knit cardigan-style top with a belted waist and peplum hem—is a familiar style for Princess Beatrice. During her pregnancy, she wore a black Rebecca Vallance dress with a similar keyhole-style cutout accented with bows.

The style also brings to mind the white Self-Portrait blazer dress Princess Kate wore for a 2021 reception at Buckingham Palace, along with several other pieces she's worn from the brand. Beatrice and Kate actually own the same black Self-Portrait blazer dress, with the former having worn the look to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin ahead of her 2022 funeral.

The princess held a matching Roger Vivier clutch with a sparkling buckle and added a Sydney Evan diamond "Love" ring, tiny gold hoops and nude Jennifer Chamandi pumps for her 2025 social debut.

Princess Beatrice supported a cause close to her heart on March 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alice Naylor-Leland (right) shared a photo of herself with Beatrice and friend Hayley Bloom on Instagram. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice's friend Alice Naylor-Leland—better known as Mrs. Alice on Instagram—shared some photos from the event, writing, "A wonderful Evening supporting a brilliant cause 🙏🏻👏🏻 Insanely impressed by all the work @bornecharity have done & are doing to end premature Birth. Bravo dearest @beayork & @hayleybloom for championing this 🤍🤍."

Borne is certainly a charity that is dear to Princess Beatrice's heart, as baby Athena was born prematurely earlier this year. "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she said during the event (via the Mirror).

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is," the princess continued. "That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its program of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."

