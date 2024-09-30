Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly "Sick of Being Humiliated" Amid Continued Prince Andrew Drama

"Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad."

Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice at the Royal Ascot on June 18, 2019
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice is reportedly very unhappy following the release of Amazon's new series, A Very Royal Scandal, which explores the events leading up to Prince Andrew's infamous interview with the BBC's Newsnight. According to a new report, the series has left Beatrice "heartbroken" and avoiding her father as much as possible.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, a source alleged that Princess Beatrice hadn't visited her parents' home of Royal Lodge in Windsor for quite some time.

"It's a stress-hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source claimed.

The source continued, "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life. No-one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is broken-hearted, of course."

Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York dressed formally to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday on June 15, 2006

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal stars Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, and follows the journalist's quest to interview Prince Andrew about Jeffrey Epstein. Michael Sheen portrays Andrew in the series, which attempts to take viewers behind-the-scenes of what really occurred during the scandal.

According to the Scottish Daily Express' report, Beatrice has always been known as a "daddy's girl." The source also alleged that the Princess was "devastated" following the public's renewed interest in her father's BBC interview.

In recent months, it's been reported that King Charles has been pressuring Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of Royal Lodge. Back in August, it was revealed that Prince Andrew no longer had any security detail at the property, presumably because his brother Charles didn't renew the contract. An earlier report even suggested that the 30-room property had fallen into disrepair.

For now, at least, Prince Andrew remains in residence at Royal Lodge.

