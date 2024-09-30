Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly "Sick of Being Humiliated" Amid Continued Prince Andrew Drama
"Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad."
Princess Beatrice is reportedly very unhappy following the release of Amazon's new series, A Very Royal Scandal, which explores the events leading up to Prince Andrew's infamous interview with the BBC's Newsnight. According to a new report, the series has left Beatrice "heartbroken" and avoiding her father as much as possible.
Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, a source alleged that Princess Beatrice hadn't visited her parents' home of Royal Lodge in Windsor for quite some time.
"It's a stress-hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source claimed.
The source continued, "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life. No-one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is broken-hearted, of course."
Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal stars Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, and follows the journalist's quest to interview Prince Andrew about Jeffrey Epstein. Michael Sheen portrays Andrew in the series, which attempts to take viewers behind-the-scenes of what really occurred during the scandal.
According to the Scottish Daily Express' report, Beatrice has always been known as a "daddy's girl." The source also alleged that the Princess was "devastated" following the public's renewed interest in her father's BBC interview.
In recent months, it's been reported that King Charles has been pressuring Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of Royal Lodge. Back in August, it was revealed that Prince Andrew no longer had any security detail at the property, presumably because his brother Charles didn't renew the contract. An earlier report even suggested that the 30-room property had fallen into disrepair.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
For now, at least, Prince Andrew remains in residence at Royal Lodge.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Beyoncé Strips Down to Nothing But Her Denim Paisley Manicure
The pop star bares it all in a global Levi's campaign.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Addresses Rumors About Her Alleged Smoking and Drinking
"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s College Relationship Was Outed in a Game of Never Have I Ever
Sounds like one royally juicy party.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Addresses Rumors About Her Alleged Smoking and Drinking
"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Reveals Why Queen Elizabeth “Chose to Spend Her Final Days” at Balmoral Castle
The King said Scotland is a “uniquely special place.”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment
Lady Frederick Windsor shared a heartwarming update on the Princess of Wales.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Theodora of Greece Marries American Matthew Kumar in Royal Wedding
The royal nuptials had previously been postponed on two separate occasions.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is Reportedly Eager to "Make Up For Lost Time" with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A new report claims the King wants to move beyond "the odd video call."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Shares a Rare Update on King Charles' Cancer Treatment
Tom Parker Bowles described his mother as "tough" while coping with Charles' diagnosis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published