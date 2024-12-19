Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Show United Front at Royal Christmas Lunch Amid Prince Andrew's Absence
The Duke of York was forced to back out of the annual tradition.
King Charles's annual pre-Christmas lunch has been the talk of the town on Thursday, Dec. 19 after numerous members of the Royal Family backed out of the event, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids. And although Prince Andrew also wasn't there, his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie represented the York family amid their father's latest scandal.
Princess Eugenie was photographed driving with husband Jack Brooksbank as they headed to Buckingham Palace on Thursday, with the royal wearing a black coat and what appears to be the same diamond starburst earrings owned by Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice rode separately with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, bundled up in a black coat with a peek of ruffled navy collar visible underneath.
The sisters joined roughly 70 members of the Royal Family at the event, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward and plenty of extended cousins. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, is said to have been instrumental in convincing the Duke of York to stay home from the Christmas luncheon.
According to multiple reports, Prince Andrew had been planning on attending the festive party until early this week, when he opted to stay at Royal Lodge. The duke had been friends and business associates with Yango Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy who had been included in Andrew's Pitch@Palace entrepreneurial initiative.
Prince Andrew and Ferguson also backed out of attending the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, and their daughters will be spending Christmas with their respective in-laws. However, one royal expert suggested that Andrew and Fergie will likely join in the holiday celebrations with at least one of their daughters.
"Somehow or other, I think that Fergie and Andrew will be with Beatrice, Edo and the kids, either at Royal Lodge or the in-laws," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine told the Telegraph, adding, Beatrice "is very close to her father and will want to support him and be with him at this time."
As for Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids, they've made an early escape to Norfolk, choosing to spend quiet time at their country home, Anmer Hall, ahead of the busy royal Christmas period.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
