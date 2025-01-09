Princess Beatrice Is Set to Make an Unexpected International Appearance Just Weeks Before Her Due Date

The pregnant royal recently canceled plans to spend Christmas in Italy after doctors allegedly advised her not to travel.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi poses with wife Princess Beatrice
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Raffles London)
In October 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice was expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. As the royal approaches her due date, she is set to travel internationally to represent the Royal Family at an important event.

According to The London Times, Princess Beatrice will speak on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which takes place from Jan. 20 until Jan. 24. Beatrice will reportedly speak on the topic of using "private capital from family offices and sovereign wealth funds...to tackle climate change," the outlet reported. She will reportedly be joining a plethora of world leaders from G7 and G20 countries.

Beatrice's international trip may come as a surprise to many royal fans. Multiple publications, including People, recently reported that Beatrice canceled plans to travel to Italy to spend the Christmas holidays with her husband's family. At the time, it was reported that doctors had advised the princess not to travel long distances for health reasons as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

Princess Beatrice wearing a blue coat and holding flowers

Princess Beatrice will represent the Royal Family at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After canceling plans to spend the festive season in Italy, Princess Beatrice joined the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas. She was accompanied by Mapelli Mozzi, their 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and her husband's 8-year-old son, Wolfie. Notably, Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, withdrew from spending Christmas at Sandringham following a number of public scandals. Meanwhile, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, reportedly spent Christmas with her in-laws.

Princess Beatrice wearing a black and white dress and hat standing to the right of Princess Eugenie wearing a red dress and navy hat who is laughing next to Prince Andrew on a staircase

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, reportedly spent Christmas with her in-laws.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princess Beatrice isn't a "working royal" like Prince William or Kate Middleton, she regularly steps up to support the Royal Family. Discussing Beatrice's informal role as a representative for the royals, a source previously told Hello!, "She might help out at things occasionally, such as the Prince of Wales's garden party earlier this year...it's not a phased introduction into royal duties—it's just her supporting the family." Presumably, Beatrice's Switzerland trip is yet another example of her publicly supporting the Royal Family.

