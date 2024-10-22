Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Mapelli Mozzi opened up about how he balances his commitments at work and at home.

Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, in 2021. Beatrice is a stepmom to Christopher Woolf, also known as Wolfie, whom Mapelli Mozzi welcomed with his ex Dará Huang.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mapelli Mozzi shared that he's "always on a train" due to his property business. Princess Beatrice's husband also travels to "antiques-sourcing trips and auctions in Belgium, France and Italy," per Hello! magazine. As a result, Mapelli Mozzi is incredibly busy, and it sounds as though he is rarely at home with pregnant wife Beatrice or their daughter Sienna.

Mapelli Mozzi is "always on a train." (Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mapelli Mozzi founded his company Banda in 2007, when he was just 23-years-old, Hello! reported. "As well as London projects, Banda also operates in New Delhi, Milan, the Alps, LA and the Hamptons," the outlet noted. According to the publication, Mapelli Mozzi's latest project, Banda Gallery, is "a shoppable curation of art, furniture and homewares."

According to his Financial Times profile, Mapelli Mozzi remains excited about interior design and decor. "Design is important to your emotional state," he told the outlet. As he continues to expand his business empire, Mapelli Mozzi appears to be firmly focused on the future, saying, "This is just the beginning."

On October 1, Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice's pregnancy news in a press release. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the statement said.

The press release continued, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

