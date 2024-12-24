Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Give Fans a Peek at Their Family's Magical Christmas Wonderland

The Kardashians might be known for their seriously glam holiday house tours, but Monaco's royal family just dropped a Christmas Eve Reel that puts any Hollywood home to shame. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene gave royal watchers a look at their palace decor on Dec. 24, sharing a gorgeous video that's giving us major Christmas envy.

"Joyeux Noël 🎄 Merry Christmas," the post read. "In this festive season, our warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2025."

In the clip, a towering Christmas tree decorated in traditional red and gold shades sat in the middle of a blue-themed room in the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The tree featured red tartan bows, berries and dried orange slices for a very Victorian touch.

No ornament was left unsparkled and no garland ungilded in the room, which featured dramatic arches and heraldic crests on its walls. Further decorations included red centerpieces accented with pinecones, orange slices and twisted tartan ribbon, along with a lit-up swag of garland draped around the intricate royal fireplace.

At the end of the clip, the camera zoomed in on the royal family's surprisingly casual 2024 Christmas card, which features Charlene, Albert and their 10-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella dressed in neutral sweaters.

The beige, brown and ivory decor featured in their Christmas card is certainly different than the glittery red and gold theme shown off in the new Reel. This year's holiday greeting also marks a huge departure from the family's typically ultra-glam Christmas photos featuring evening gowns and tuxes.

Beige sweaters aside, the Monegasque royals have been busy spreading Christmas cheer around the principality in recent weeks.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins took part in a favorite tradition on Dec. 18 as they distributed gifts to local children at the palace, with Gabriella echoing her stylish mom in a bright red coat and matching headband. The twins also enjoyed a starring role in a holiday ceremony on Nov. 30 as they officially turned on Monaco's Christmas lights.

But with a palace this decked-out, who needs to leave home for a light display?