Some day very soon, the weather will finally shift toward cooler temperatures. And though scientists will swear it's due to the proximity of Earth's orbit to the sun, I know better: This fall season was manifested by Dakota Johnson.

The Materialists actor has been playing the part of walking autumn mood board, often leaving the house in unseasonably warm outfits that practically demand the season's early arrival. Despite the heat wave currently suffocating Los Angeles, Johnson attended a Sunday night St. Vincent concert with I Love LA actor Odessa A'zion, wearing the dreamiest transitional look.

Tapping into the cold weather to come, Johnson chose to style a silky nightgown-inspired lace-trim slip dress the color of pistachio ice cream—a fantastic pick for 90-plus degree heat—with a smattering of fall's biggest fashion trends. She chose a vintage-looking suede jacket (one of Johnson's documented outerwear signatures) and a matching handbag from Valentino Garavani.

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Dakota Johnson styled a pistachio nightie with suede add-ons for a July 2 St. Vincent concert. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her tote bag acted as the outfit's lone statement piece, embellished with antique-inspired floral embroidery, silver grommets, and a framing of oversized bubble studs. Though the $3,450 bag has a distinctly autumnal aesthetic, it's been the cherry on top of Johnson's best summer looks thus far. (She wore it just last week, styled with a DARE T-shirt from the early 2000s.)

Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Tote Bag $3,450 at Farfetch

Breaking up the delectable seafoam-and-suede color story, Johnson finished her pre-fall 'fit with several luxurious additions. Accessories included an onyx teardrop pendant from Totême and a pair of nearly-sold-out Phoebe Philo glove flats that ring in at a cool $1,100.

Johnson's romantic, vintage-inspired look didn't happen in a vacuum. The star has been acting as a poster child for the boho-chic movement ever since the first ruffled Chloé mini dress walked down the Fall 2025 runway. And Johnson has been curating outfits along that same vibe ever since. Channel her look with the shopping picks ahead.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Fall-Coded 'Fit

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