Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, recently appeared on Gyles Brandreth's podcast, " Rosebud . During his appearance, Spencer discussed how harrowing it was to have "total strangers" trauma dump on him about his sister's death. He also reflected on the "awful feeling" he had prior to delivering Diana's eulogy. Now, royal fans are questioning whether Earl Spencer actually shaded King Charles in the candid interview.

During the podcast appearance, Spencer reflected on all of the elements that went into writing a eulogy for his late sister. This included an important responsibility Princess Diana had bestowed upon Spencer in the event of her death. "[I]t had no legal standing—but I knew she'd left me as guardian of her sons [Prince Harry and Prince William]," he explained, via People . "Obviously, the other parent being alive, that meant nothing, but it meant something to me...That sort of duty."

As reported by the Express, some royal fans interpreted Spencer calling King Charles "the other parent" as a diss. "I just love Charles Spencer calling Charles Windsor 'the other parent' hahaha," one commenter wrote on X. "He has such a way with words to show his feelings."

"I just love Charles Spencer calling Charles Windsor 'the other parent.'" (Image credit: Getty Images)

In response, another royal fan wrote, "His shade, is unmatched!" They continued, "From day one he hasn't taken nonsense from those Windsors!"

Someone else who believed Spencer's words were an intentional diss replied, "I noticed that too, I had a giggle. I bet Charles Spencer heard a lot more of how the ex Charles was towards Diana, stuff the public won't know."

Charles Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry, and King Charles at Princess Diana's funeral in September 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it's impossible to know whether Spencer meant anything by his comment about King Charles. Still, it's clear that Princess Diana's brother took his responsibility towards Prince William and Prince Harry very seriously as he prepared her eulogy.