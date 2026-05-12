The Secret To Princess Kate’s “Royal Blowout” That’s Perfect For Summer Events According To Beauty Expert

“Princess Kate’s garden party hair is exactly why the royal blowout works so well for formal summer events."

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Princess Kate royal blowout
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Few women have manes as iconic and instantly recognizable as the Princess of Wales. Princess Kate’s bouncy blowouts and effortless waves have become synonymous with her style. She rarely strays from the same look—hair down, glossy blowdry, soft waves—from professional events to red carpet galas. Haircare expert Danielle Louise, beauty expert on Fresha, the world’s leading beauty and wellness booking platform, says Princess Kate epitomizes the “royal blowout”: glossy, smooth and polished.

“Princess Kate’s garden party hair is exactly why the royal blowout works so well for formal summer events,” Louise said. “It is polished, smooth and expensive-looking,” the beauty expert told Marie Claire, saying that there is an art to a hairstyle paired with a hat. “A lot of people make the mistake of going too big with their blow-dry before wearing a hat or fascinator. The result is hair that either gets crushed flat or starts to look messy as soon as the hat comes off.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 8: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore her signature "royal blowout" to the recent Garden Party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets Rhian Mannings (centre) during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate's signature locks work perfectly with a hat or fascinator.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The royal blowout is different. It is controlled, glossy and low-volume at the top, with softness through the lengths. That is what makes it so wearable for weddings, races, garden parties and summer events where your hair needs to last for hours.” Princess Kate has perfected this style, hat or no hat, repeating the “royal blowdry” for almost every event.

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Louise explained that the royal blowdry “needs to frame the face, balance the accessory and still look neat after travel, photographs, weather and several hours outside.” The style works well for royal events like Royal Ascot, where the day is long and the weather is unpredictable.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the first day of State Visit by The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on March 18, 2026 in Windsor, England.(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate's signature hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hair detail, attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The "royal blowout" is an incredibly versatile style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good news for those looking to recreate Princess Kate’s locks at home: “This is a very adaptable style,” Louise said. “On longer hair, it looks polished and classic. On shoulder-length hair, it gives shape without needing heavy curls. On finer hair, it can make the hair look healthier and more expensive because the shine is the focus.” The royal blowout is ideal for upcoming summer events “because it is not trying too hard. It is smooth, glossy, controlled and designed to last under a hat, which is exactly what occasion hair needs.”

For your next hair appointment, Louise recommends asking your stylist for “A smooth, polished blowout with low volume at the crown, soft movement through the ends, and flexible hold.”

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Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.