Princess Diana Would "Escape" Her Security Team and Drive Into London on Secret Charity Missions, Says Former Press Secretary

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s “Palace Confidential” podcast, Arbiter said that Diana’s friends “were reluctant to go through the security hoops” to spend time with the princess. “She had to give security her friends' names, addresses, car numbers, what time they were coming and when they were leaving,” he explained. “It was a bit of a rigmarole.”
Since Diana “was always desperate to find things to do” at night, Arbiter said that she’d drive around London seeking out people in need and giving them money.
“She would try to escape, telling her protection officer: 'I'm not going anywhere tonight. You can have the night off,’” Arbiter recalled. “Lo and behold, the car would come anyway and she'd drive around Paddington. Not just to hand money to sex workers, but to drive past and see how the homeless were coping.”
Although Diana was passionate about charity work and helping others, Arbiter said the outings were partly motivated by her loneliness. “It was something she felt she had to do, but it was also something that she was doing out of boredom,” he said.
Her interest in preventing homelessness, however, wasn't a passing whim. She served as the royal patron for multiple organizations related to the issue, including The Passage, a role now taken over by Prince William. Today, the Prince of Wales has passed his passion for helping the unhoused on to Prince George, bringing him along for a Christmas visit to The Passage in December 2025.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.