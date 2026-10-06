Splash Into Fall With Up to 60% Off Princess Diana-Approved Hunter Boots

October is a prime time (pun intended) to stock up on your fall wardrobe essentials, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here once again. Running October 6 and 7, this year’s sale is full of fashion and beauty steals, including one of the Royal Family’s favorite accessories.
A good pair of rain boots are a necessity when it comes to rainy English days, but you don’t have to live in the U.K. to appreciate Hunter’s classic wellies. Everyone from Princess Diana to Meghan Markle has worn the British brand’s trusty boots, and several pairs are included in this year’s Big Day Days event.
Diana sent women around the world searching for their own pair of olive green wellies when she was photographed in a pair of Hunter boots ahead of her 1981 royal wedding, and the brand's waterproof styles remain a rainy day staple. While the Original Tall is one of Hunter's most beloved designs, its newer Play Tall boot featuring a wedge heel is $40 off in Amazon's sale.
While the royals are most often spotted in a traditional knee-high wellie, Hunter also offers shorter styles, like the short version of its beloved Original boot or the brand’s Original Chelsea Boot, both included in Prime Big Deal Days.
Originally priced at $154.99, the Chelsea style is a massive 60 percent off and features a chunky half-inch heel, while the Original Short, marked down to $105, is a more traditional rain boot silhouette with a buckle strap at the ankle. At 36 percent off, Hunter's Play Short boot is also included in the sale and includes a 1.5-inch wedge heel and a ribbon loop at the back for easy on-and-off.
Think of these as the wellies to grab when you're wearing wide-leg jeans and can't necessarily tuck your pants into your rain boots without that awkward bunching, or pair them with a skirt and tights.
If you're hoping to splash out on a new pair of boots, act soon—the deals go away on October 8.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.