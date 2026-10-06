Hurry! Bella Hadid's Ballet Sneakers Are the Can't-Miss Fashion Sale of Amazon Prime Day

Nearly a month after Hadid debuted the fourth addition to her ever-expanding Vivaia collection in New York City, Amazon slashed 15 percent off the Carol Sneakerina's original $159 price tag. Now, the already-affordable pair—complete with slim bubble-cleat soles, satin sidewalls and shoelaces, and the goes-with-everything brown-and-black color combination—is available for $135.
So, join me in snatching the supermodel-tested trainers before the last Big Deal Day on October 7. Thanks to Amazon's speedy shipping, I could be wearing them the Bella Hadid Way (with a little black dress, a cropped trench coat, and knee-high socks) by the weekend. The Saint Laurent tote is, of course, optional in my recreation—and yours.
Vivaia is always generous around Amazon's can't-miss sales: For Prime Day in June, almost all of the brand's VIP-approved pairs were heavily marked down, including ballet flats beloved by Charli xcx and Katie Holmes.
Now, Vivaia is behind one of Prime's buzziest Big Deal Day discounts, because a slew of Hadid's signature sneakers are on sale. The Cristina Sneakers (the first satin-and-suede Vivaias to join her shoe rack in early 2025) and the Yancy Sneakers (which she wore last summer with Saint Laurent's Icarino Bag) are 15 percent off, too.
Below, beat the rest of Hadid's devoted fanbase to it, and shop her favorite Vivaia footwear for Prime Big Deal Days. Then, if that sale doesn't cure your case of "the shoppies," treat yourself to Holmes's Margot Ballet Flats and Charli's Yanka Sneakerinas, too. Happy shopping.
Shop Bella Hadid-Sampled Vivaia Sneakers During Prime Big Deal Days
VIVAIA
Vivaia Cristina Square Toe Lace Up Sneakerina
VIVAIA
Vivaia Yancy Fashion Sneakers
VIVAIA
Vivaia Cristina Square Toe Lace Up Sneakerina
VIVAIA
Vivaia Yanka Flat Shoes
Vivaia
Margot 3.0 Newly Upgraded Ballet Flats
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.