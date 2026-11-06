Surprise! Selena Gomez's London Girl Ugg Slippers Are On Sale for Under $90

No need to wait for Black Friday.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Selena Gomez&#039;s Ugg Elea Slippers are on sale for an early Black Friday discount
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

A few months ago, while filming Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building in England, Selena Gomez lived in Ugg's Elea Slip-On Slippers. As recently as this morning, Marie Claire's UK-based deputy director, Jenny Hollander, spotted the same grab-and-go slides on a casually cool London girl. And now, Amazon's early Black Friday sale made the Uggs the best discount of the season (so far).

"I maintain a strong collection of 'indoor' Uggs, but recently I’ve been eyeing an 'outdoor' pair to wear on dog walks—the colder it gets, the more this plays on my mind," Hollander tells me. "Today, I saw a stylish woman outside Victoria Station crossing the road in these beige Uggs, and I think it might have pushed me over the edge."

The Londoner wasn't Gomez in disguise: She's back in Beverly Hills with her husband, Benny Blanco. But this summer, when she wasn't filming the hit Hulu show, she channeled the London girl look in the $130 pair.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Selena Gomez&#039;s Ugg Elea Slippers are on sale for an early Black Friday discount

Selena Gomez's exact Ugg Elea Slippers are under $90 for Black Friday.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Granting Hollander's wish for comfy (celebrity-beloved) dog-walking footwear, Amazon marked the Elea Slippers down to $87. The shopping conglomerate did the same during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, making Gomez's waterproof, shearling-lined shoes—complete with sand-colored suede, slim rubber soles, and backless heels—more affordable than ever.

Better yet, Gomez's beige isn't the only on-sale neutral shade on Amazon right now: the same shoes in chestnut brown, muted mustard, sky blue, and black are under $90, too. With that said, there's no better time for Gomez to add another color to her ever-expanding Elea collection. Her fans need more Uggs fashion inspiration for winter, after all. Decking the halls in a crop top and denim Daisy dukes doesn't sound as festive as, say, a cozy cashmere sweater and taffeta trousers.

While you await the next Uggs sighting (either on a London girl or Gomez), style the slippers with the Rare Beauty founder's latest looks, including her winter white turtleneck and pencil skirt or her sheer shirt and capri pants.

Shop the On-Sale Ugg Elea Slippers Inspired by Selena Gomez

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.