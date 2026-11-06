Surprise! Selena Gomez's London Girl Ugg Slippers Are On Sale for Under $90

"I maintain a strong collection of 'indoor' Uggs, but recently I’ve been eyeing an 'outdoor' pair to wear on dog walks—the colder it gets, the more this plays on my mind," Hollander tells me. "Today, I saw a stylish woman outside Victoria Station crossing the road in these beige Uggs, and I think it might have pushed me over the edge."
The Londoner wasn't Gomez in disguise: She's back in Beverly Hills with her husband, Benny Blanco. But this summer, when she wasn't filming the hit Hulu show, she channeled the London girl look in the $130 pair.
Granting Hollander's wish for comfy (celebrity-beloved) dog-walking footwear, Amazon marked the Elea Slippers down to $87. The shopping conglomerate did the same during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, making Gomez's waterproof, shearling-lined shoes—complete with sand-colored suede, slim rubber soles, and backless heels—more affordable than ever.
UGG
Elea Slip On Slipper
Better yet, Gomez's beige isn't the only on-sale neutral shade on Amazon right now: the same shoes in chestnut brown, muted mustard, sky blue, and black are under $90, too. With that said, there's no better time for Gomez to add another color to her ever-expanding Elea collection. Her fans need more Uggs fashion inspiration for winter, after all. Decking the halls in a crop top and denim Daisy dukes doesn't sound as festive as, say, a cozy cashmere sweater and taffeta trousers.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.