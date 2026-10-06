Princess Kate's Ray-Bans Are My Favorite Royal Steal in Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of Ray-Ban’s classic styles and has worn four different pairs through the years. Other than her Folding Wayfarers, my favorite pair of Kate’s Ray-Bans is the Chris style— and they happen to be majorly marked down for Prime Big Deal Days.
The square-shaped frames typically retail for $197, but they’re $148 in the sale, along with an added bonus gift. The sunglasses come with not only the usual Ray-Ban case, but the brand’s official care kit including lens spray, a cleaning cloth, and a tiny screwdriver for any adjustments.
While I own plenty of statement sunglasses, they can admittedly get a bit heavy when you’re wearing them for long periods of time. But Kate’s frames with metal temples are super light and comfortable on your ears, even after long days at the beach or sightseeing.
The Princess of Wales has worn her Ray-Ban Chris sunglasses for everything from an official trip to Belize to a casual park outing with local mothers after debuting the shades at the 2018 Wimbledon championships.
Along with my personal favorite Ray-Bans, Amazon is also offering a deal on the Folding Wayfarers the Princess of Wales has worn numerous times. The clever style is hinged at the bridge to let them fold in half and the arms also fold up, allowing them to form a neat little bundle to pop in your purse or pocket.
If you're in the market for some royally-approved sunnies, these deals won't last for long. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are October 6 and 7 this year, and at midnight on the 8th, the savings will be gone (until the next Prime Day, at least).
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Folding Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses with Eyewear Kit
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.