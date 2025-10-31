Former Prince Andrew "Thought It Was His Birthright" to Keep His Title, But King Charles Has Proven Him Wrong, Says Royal Journalist

King Charles made an unprecedented decision on Thursday, October 30 by announcing that his brother, Prince Andrew, would be stripped of all his titles and will no longer be a prince. The former Duke of York will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor—a move that many, including Andrew himself, never saw coming.

Andrew—who has also been given notice to move out of his home, Royal Lodge—is understood to have not objected to the proceedings following his disastrous association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking on Friday, October 31, GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker noted that it was "a fall from grace" for the former Duke of York.

"He thought it was his birthright really, to be a prince, and it has really set a precedent now that a prince title can be removed if they have got themselves in such disgrace," Walker said.

The former Duke of York is seen with The King at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Prince Andrew is seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault and battery by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incidents. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. However, emails Andrew sent to Epstein were revealed in recent weeks, along with new allegations against the former duke in Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

Walker pointed out the verbiage in Buckingham Palace's October 30 title removal statement, noting, "Andrew has always denied the allegations made against him, but it was also very telling that The King and Queen expressed sympathies with abuse victims, something Andrew has been given an opportunity to say on a number of occasions and has not done so."

Andrew is seen with King Charles at the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The palace's statement read, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," it continued. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."