Princess Charlene Opts for an Angelic Carolina Herrera Dress With Shoes From a Princess Kate-Approved Designer

On September 30, Princess Charlene joined her husband, Prince Albert, for a reception celebrating the arrival of the 10,000th Monégasque citizen. The event took place at Monaco City Hall, where Charlene and Albert met baby Anna, whose birth took Monaco's citizenship to 10,000 individuals.
Charlene demonstrated the skills she's acquired as the mother of twins—11 year olds Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—by holding Anna and effortlessly making the baby smile.
For the adorable occasion, Princess Charlene opted for a celestial white dress from Carolina Herrera. The Jacquard A-Line Midi Dress features a fitted bodice and a flared skirt with pockets, and retails for $1230.
The former Olympian accessorized the stunning dress with a pair of heels from a Princess Kate-approved designer. Charlene wore Jimmy Choo's Love 85 Slingback Pumps in Chai, which typically retail for $875.
Jimmy Choo
Love 85mm Leather Slingback Pumps
The royal family's official Instagram account shared photos taken by Frédéric Nebinger, with the caption, "Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended, this Wednesday, September 30, the reception organized in honor of the 10,000th Monégasque, which was held at Monaco City Hall."
The caption continued, "This figure, highly symbolic, testifies to the remarkable evolution of the national community, which, despite the necessity of the territory, tripled in a few decades...The Monégasques have been thus, for several years, the first community of the Principality."
Finally, the caption revealed, "This reception took place in the presence of the family of the young Monégasque named Anna, born last June, whose birth allowed the Principality to reach this historic path."
Luckily, Princess Charlene had the ideal angelic dress on hand for such a special reception.
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