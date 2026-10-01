Princess Charlene Opts for an Angelic Carolina Herrera Dress With Shoes From a Princess Kate-Approved Designer

The former Olympian showed off the skills she's acquired as the mother of twins.

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Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a white dress with her blonde hair in an updo
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After wearing a sleek white Dior suit to meet with Pope Leo earlier this week, Princess Charlene of Monaco opted to wear a similarly angelic outfit for another special occasion.

On September 30, Princess Charlene joined her husband, Prince Albert, for a reception celebrating the arrival of the 10,000th Monégasque citizen. The event took place at Monaco City Hall, where Charlene and Albert met baby Anna, whose birth took Monaco's citizenship to 10,000 individuals.

Charlene demonstrated the skills she's acquired as the mother of twins—11 year olds Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—by holding Anna and effortlessly making the baby smile.

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For the adorable occasion, Princess Charlene opted for a celestial white dress from Carolina Herrera. The Jacquard A-Line Midi Dress features a fitted bodice and a flared skirt with pockets, and retails for $1230.

The former Olympian accessorized the stunning dress with a pair of heels from a Princess Kate-approved designer. Charlene wore Jimmy Choo's Love 85 Slingback Pumps in Chai, which typically retail for $875.

A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco)

The royal family's official Instagram account shared photos taken by Frédéric Nebinger, with the caption, "Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended, this Wednesday, September 30, the reception organized in honor of the 10,000th Monégasque, which was held at Monaco City Hall."

The caption continued, "This figure, highly symbolic, testifies to the remarkable evolution of the national community, which, despite the necessity of the territory, tripled in a few decades...The Monégasques have been thus, for several years, the first community of the Principality."

Finally, the caption revealed, "This reception took place in the presence of the family of the young Monégasque named Anna, born last June, whose birth allowed the Principality to reach this historic path."

Luckily, Princess Charlene had the ideal angelic dress on hand for such a special reception.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Charlene

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.