From her iconic black sheep sweater to her oversized collegiate sweatshirts, Princess Diana’s style is still relevant today—perhaps more than ever. The blockbuster exhibition Diana: Love Life Legacyopened last week at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, her famous Revenge Dress is set to go up for auction on December 9, and another auction of some of Diana’s clothing, accessories and personal belongings is scheduled the same day.
Julien’s Auctions will travel to Abu Dhabi for the Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion & A Royal Collection live auction, with the sale including a pair of white canvas Superga sneakers—the same style Princess Kate wears today.
The late princess was photographed wearing the low-key shoes while leaving the Chelsea Harbor Club gym in 1996 with Prince William and Prince Harry, and she also owned a navy pair that she wore on a 1997 trip to Angola.
"Princess Diana helped establish the appeal of the classic white trainer, showing that casual footwear could feel just as chic and elegant as a more dressed-up look," Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, tells Marie Claire.
Princess Kate has been sporting her own white canvas Superga Cotu sneakers for the past decade, and Nolan notes that the future Queen is "wearing Supergas in a way that feels modern, relaxed and relatable."
Whether she's pairing her sneakers with shorts or a blazer, Nolan said Kate's Superga trainers "are understated, comfortable and easy to wear, proving that great style doesn't always need to be complicated or uncomfortable."
Among the other items up for sale are those that reflect Diana's 1997 humanitarian efforts with the British Red Cross and the HALO Trust. The late princess traveled to Angola and Bosnia just months before she died to raise awareness for the eradication of landmines, and the tan suede Miss Selfridges loafers she wore during her historic landmine walk in Angola are included in the Julien's Auctions event.
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The shoes are estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000 and are joined by other items she wore during her trips abroad, including the pink cotton Ralph Lauren button-up shirt she wore to Bosnia while visiting those impacted by landmine-related injuries.
A number of pieces of Diana's costume jewelry, books, signed photos and even a Whitney Houston cassette will also hit the auction block on December 9.
As for Diana's Supergas, the size European 40 (U.S. 9 to 9.5) sneakers are estimated to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000, but if you're not lucky enough to win, you can grab your own pair for under $60—no bidding required.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.