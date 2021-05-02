Princess Charlotte Is Being Compared to the Queen and Prince William in Her 6th Birthday Portrait

On Saturday afternoon on May 1, Kensington Palace released a brand new portrait of Princess Charlotte in honor of her sixth birthday on Sunday, May 2.

According to a release, the photo, which features Charlotte in a pretty, blue floral dress with her long blonde hair worn down and loose in a side part, the photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk by Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton.

Many royal fans were quick to point out that Charlotte looks even more like some of her royal relatives than ever before in the new picture. Specifically, many have compared her look to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her father, Prince William, when they were young.

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her sixth birthday today and, for royal fans, that means a new birthday portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter.

Kensington Palace released the new birthday picture, which was taken by Charlotte's mom, Kate, on Saturday afternoon, ahead of her birthday. According to a release from the Palace, the photo was taken this weekend by Kate in Norfolk. This suggests that the Cambridge family is celebrating Charlotte's birthday at their Sandringham estate home, Anmer Hall.

Kensington Palace

In the new photo, Charlotte is wearing a pretty blue, floral dress and wearing her long, blonde hair down in a side part. The young royal looks very grown up, but royal fans also quickly noticed that she bears an ever-increasing resemblance to some older members of the royal family.

Specifically, many have compared Charlotte's look in the new photo to pictures of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her father, Prince William, when they were young. For reference, here's a picture of the Queen back in 1939, when she was nine years old, just a few years older than Charlotte is now:

Print Collector Getty Images

And here she is in 1932, when she was six years old, just like Princess Charlotte:

Mirrorpix Getty Images

Others have compared Charlotte to her dad, Prince William. Here's a picture of William from 1987, when he was Charlotte's age:

Princess Diana Archive Getty Images

While this picture was taken in 1992, it captures how young Will's mischievous eyes definitely have the same twinkle as Charlotte's.

Anwar Hussein Getty Images

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io