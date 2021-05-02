Today's Top Stories
1
Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
2
Paid Leave for All Isn't Just a 'Women's Issue'
3
The Summer 2021 Trends You'll See Everywhere
4
24 Hours with Model-Entrepreneur Emily DiDonato
5
What's Ranked-Choice Voting? Allow Us to Explain

Princess Charlotte Is Being Compared to the Queen and Prince William in Her 6th Birthday Portrait

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On Saturday afternoon on May 1, Kensington Palace released a brand new portrait of Princess Charlotte in honor of her sixth birthday on Sunday, May 2.
    • According to a release, the photo, which features Charlotte in a pretty, blue floral dress with her long blonde hair worn down and loose in a side part, the photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk by Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton.
      • Many royal fans were quick to point out that Charlotte looks even more like some of her royal relatives than ever before in the new picture. Specifically, many have compared her look to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her father, Prince William, when they were young.

        Princess Charlotte is celebrating her sixth birthday today and, for royal fans, that means a new birthday portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter.

        Kensington Palace released the new birthday picture, which was taken by Charlotte's mom, Kate, on Saturday afternoon, ahead of her birthday. According to a release from the Palace, the photo was taken this weekend by Kate in Norfolk. This suggests that the Cambridge family is celebrating Charlotte's birthday at their Sandringham estate home, Anmer Hall.

        princess charlotte sixth birthday
        Kensington Palace

        In the new photo, Charlotte is wearing a pretty blue, floral dress and wearing her long, blonde hair down in a side part. The young royal looks very grown up, but royal fans also quickly noticed that she bears an ever-increasing resemblance to some older members of the royal family.

        Specifically, many have compared Charlotte's look in the new photo to pictures of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her father, Prince William, when they were young. For reference, here's a picture of the Queen back in 1939, when she was nine years old, just a few years older than Charlotte is now:

        princess elizabeth aged nine, 1935, 1937 the future queen elizabeth ii 1926 a photograph from the illustrated london news coronation record number, london, 1937 photo by the print collectorprint collectorgetty images
        Print CollectorGetty Images

        And here she is in 1932, when she was six years old, just like Princess Charlotte:

        princess elizabeth sitting in the horse drawn carriage with her grandparents king george v and queen mary on the way back to balmoral after attending church at nearby crathie 5th september 1932 00124625 photo by daily mirrormirrorpixmirrorpix via getty images
        MirrorpixGetty Images

        Others have compared Charlotte to her dad, Prince William. Here's a picture of William from 1987, when he was Charlotte's age:

        prince william at the guards polo club in windsor, uk, may 1987 holding his hand is his nanny ruth wallace photo by lucy levensonprincess diana archivegetty images
        Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

        While this picture was taken in 1992, it captures how young Will's mischievous eyes definitely have the same twinkle as Charlotte's.

        chatham , united kingdom august 01 a young prince william goes karting at buckmore park playscape on august 01, 1992 in chatham, england photo by anwar husseingetty images
        Anwar HusseinGetty Images
        Related Stories
        Charles Shared a Rare Childhood Pic with Philip
        Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Charles Shared a Rare Childhood Pic with Philip
        Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry's Next Trip to the U.K. Is in Serious Doubt
        Prince Charles Has *Not* Forgiven Prince Harry
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        See New William and Kate 10th Anniversary Photos
        30 Surprising Royal Pregnancy Traditions
        Harry Didn't See the Cambridge Kids in the U.K.
        Harry & Meghan's Royal Feud Could End the Monarchy