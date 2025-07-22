Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Swaps Her Military Uniform for a One-Shouldered Victoria Beckham Gown
Even better: It's on sale.
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is back home for the summer break from Harvard, and on Monday, July 21, she joined parents Queen Mathilde and King Philippe and her three siblings to celebrate the country's National Day. Although she kicked off the festivities in a neon green chiffon dress, the future queen of Belgium changed into three more outfits throughout the day—and she saved the most glamorous for last.
The Belgian royal family attended a service at St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral to mark the holiday, with Elisabeth choosing a caped dress from her mother's favorite designer, Natan, and an Atelier Anne Stoffels headband. She borrowed Queen Mathilde's clutch and earrings—a theme she carried on throughout the day.
The princess—who is a second lieutenant in the Belgian Army—then changed into her Army uniform for the military and civilian parade following the church ceremony.
But her outfit swaps weren't done just yet. For the National Day "Party in the Park" at Brussels Park, she wore a sleek denim shift dress by one of Princess Kate's favorite labels, Erdem, adding a friendship bracelet that read "Belgie" in the colors of Belgium's flag. Queen Mathilde's accessories once again made an appearance, with Elisabeth borrowing a pair of enamel Giorgio Armani hoop earrings from her mom.
And Elisabeth had one more outfit up her sleeve (or lack of), with the royal changing into a one-shouldered Victoria Beckham gown for a National Day concert.
The white silk dress featured a blue floral pattern and an asymmetric hem, and she paired it with classic pumps and—surprise—one of Queen Mathilde's clutches.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.