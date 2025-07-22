Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Swaps Her Military Uniform for a One-Shouldered Victoria Beckham Gown

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is back home for the summer break from Harvard, and on Monday, July 21, she joined parents Queen Mathilde and King Philippe and her three siblings to celebrate the country's National Day. Although she kicked off the festivities in a neon green chiffon dress, the future queen of Belgium changed into three more outfits throughout the day—and she saved the most glamorous for last.

The Belgian royal family attended a service at St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral to mark the holiday, with Elisabeth choosing a caped dress from her mother's favorite designer, Natan, and an Atelier Anne Stoffels headband. She borrowed Queen Mathilde's clutch and earrings—a theme she carried on throughout the day.

Princess Elisabeth, seen with brother Prince Emmanuel, wore a bright green Natan dress to start the National Day festivities on July 21. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The crown princess, walking with Princess Eleonore and Prince Emmanuel, changed into her military uniform for a National Day parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She swapped looks again for a celebration in the park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess—who is a second lieutenant in the Belgian Army—then changed into her Army uniform for the military and civilian parade following the church ceremony.

But her outfit swaps weren't done just yet. For the National Day "Party in the Park" at Brussels Park, she wore a sleek denim shift dress by one of Princess Kate's favorite labels, Erdem, adding a friendship bracelet that read "Belgie" in the colors of Belgium's flag. Queen Mathilde's accessories once again made an appearance, with Elisabeth borrowing a pair of enamel Giorgio Armani hoop earrings from her mom.

Elisabeth wore a one-shouldered Victoria Beckham dress for the evening, while sister Princess Eleonore went for a white eyelet maxi and Queen Mathilde wore a bird-print Dries Van Noten dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian royals enjoyed a concert and fireworks to wrap up National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Elisabeth had one more outfit up her sleeve (or lack of), with the royal changing into a one-shouldered Victoria Beckham gown for a National Day concert.

The white silk dress featured a blue floral pattern and an asymmetric hem, and she paired it with classic pumps and—surprise—one of Queen Mathilde's clutches.