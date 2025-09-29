Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Has a Double Denim Moment at Harvard Amid Dating Rumors

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has been making headlines thanks to some dating rumors in recent days, but on Monday, September 29, the Belgian royal palace ignored the noise and released new photos of the princess. Elisabeth is studying for her master's degree in public policy at Harvard University, and it turns out her mom, Queen Mathilde, was able to pay a visit to the campus in Boston last week.

Dressed in a denim-on-denim look, the 23-year-old heir to the Belgian throne posed under a brick archway with Queen Mathilde, who stopped to visit Elisabeth en route to New York. Princess Elisabeth wore a relaxed ba&sh chambray top with a pair of loose jeans, adding chunky-soled black shoes and a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.

"🤩 A little detour through Boston, on the way to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York...The Queen used her move to New York last week to visit Princess Elizabeth on the @harvard. campus 🤍👋," the palace captioned a carousel of photos.

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde are seen on Harvard's campus. (Image credit: Max Bueno/Belgian Royal Palace)

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde are seen on Harvard's campus. (Image credit: Max Bueno/Belgian royal palace)

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde are seen on Harvard's campus. (Image credit: Max Bueno/Belgian royal palace)

Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde dressed in a simple beige top with a faded red blazer draped over her shoulders, wearing a pair of matching wide-legged trousers. Elisabeth wrapped one arm around her mom as they walked past a campus building, and in a third pic, they faced away from the camera as they chatted under a lantern.

Over the weekend, a photo of what appeared to be Princess Elisabeth posing with Prince Georg of Liechtenstein went viral on social media. While dating rumors began to spread, the Belgian royal house responded by telling Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter, "We saw the photo too. We don’t know if it’s real or AI. We aren’t commenting [on private matters]."

However, Liechtenstein's royal family shut down the rumors on September 29, stating, "The picture [with Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth] does not depict His Royal Highness Prince Georg. It is a fake picture created by AI." But as the new pictures of Princess Elisabeth reveal, she's plenty busy at Harvard—prince or no prince.

Shop Similar